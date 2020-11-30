Kyle Conner has been all over the map these days. He just recently made it to Michigan twice in the last few weeks. While the first trip found him driving the upcoming Volkswagen ID.4, more recently, he was in Detroit checking out the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover.

Like Volkswagen, Ford told Kyle he can't share his driving impressions just yet, though we will tell you he was thoroughly impressed with the electric pony. There's little doubt it has Mustang DNA through and through.

For starters, while we wait for Kyle's driving videos, range videos, and charging videos, he put together this detailed walkaround of the Mustang Mach-E. Conner has seen the Mach-E before, but this was the first time we saw the electric Mustang in the flesh. It's definitely nice to look at (especially in Grabber Blue), and we can honestly say we weren't so sure how we felt about it based on online images.

The particular model Conner is checking out has a badge that read Mach-E 4 X. The "4" means dual-motor all-wheel drive and the "X" stands for extended range, meaning it has the larger battery pack.

Due to the Mustang's SUV-coupe styling, it appears its rear seats would be constricting for taller folks. However, thanks to an interesting design choice, the headroom back there is surprising, and in a good way. However, you have to remember to duck to get in and out.

Inside, the Mach-E is modern and simple, with a large touchscreen and minimal buttons and knobs, though there are the usual controls for the windows and doors, as well as redundant controls for audio volume, etc. As you can see, it's full of soft-touch materials, too.

Kyle has a whole lot to share about the Mach-E, including the car's touchscreen operation and standard and available features, so check out the video for all the details. Then, let us know your thoughts by starting a conversation in the comment section below.