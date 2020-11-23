Since the EPA range numbers for the Ford Mustang Mach-E are in (besides the GT version), we can take a look at how it stands against BEVs currently available on the market.

First of all, the Ford Mustang Mach-E range ratings are pretty solid - from 211 miles (339 km) to 300 miles (483 km). The top two 270- and 300-mile results are actually the best for non-Tesla EVs. It's the first 300-mile result (on the market) from a manufacturer other than Tesla.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD RWD 75.7 230 mi (370 km) 5.8 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD AWD 75.7 211 mi (339 km) 5.2 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD RWD 98.8 300 mi (483 km) 6.1 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD AWD 98.8 270 mi (434 km) 4.8 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD AWD 98.8 250 mi* (402 km) 4.0*

The only downfall is that Ford uses bigger battery packs, but let's give them time to improve the efficiency over time, and by the way, we don't know whether it's an efficiency problem or just a big battery buffer to start conservatively.

Here is how it looks on the chart. Additionally, we included also the Volkswagen ID.4 RWD (expected 250 miles/402 km EPA), although it's delayed to Q1 2021.

Even more interesting is the comparison of prices, as the Ford Mustang Mach-E (SR AWD) turns out to be the most affordable all-wheel-drive all-electric car (MSRP + DST, deducting federal tax credit).

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD $42,895 +$1,100 $7,500 $36,495 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD $45,595 +$1,100 $7,500 $39,195 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD $52,000 +$1,100 $7,500 $45,600 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD $54,700 +$1,100 $7,500 $48,300 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD $60,500* +$1,100 $7,500 $54,100

Moreover, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is the most affordable model with a range of 300 miles: effectively from $45,600.

The Volkswagen ID.4 looks even better, as it's one of the most affordable BEVs with a decent estimated range of 250 miles (402 km). The difference to Hyundai Kona Electric is just $2,550 but you basically get more of everything. The same with Kia Niro EV (e-Niro).

The final thought is that the Ford Mustang Mach-E starts in a solid position. In a position from which the Jaguar I-PACE should've started in the beginning - now it looks way too expensive and less capable than the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

* some numbers estimated