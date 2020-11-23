Ford Mustang Mach-E soon will enter the U.S. market, supported by the $7,500 federal tax credit. In California, in particular, which is expected to become the #1 market for the new electric Ford, the sum of potential incentives is $11,000 (it applies also to many other BEVs).

That includes the CVRP ($2,000) and the new Clean Fuel Reward ($1,500):

Federal tax credit: €7,500 (nationwide)

Clean Vehicle Rebate (CVRP): $2,000 (California)

Clean Fuel Reward: $1,500 (California)

Total: $11,000

If we compare it to the base prices of particular configurations (RWD/AWD and Standard Range/Extended Range), it turns out that the entry-level version could be effectively acquired for $32,995 (compared to $36,495 with only the federal tax credit).

The Premium trim - ER/RWD with 300 miles of expected EPA range - would then effectively start at $42,100.

CarsDirect notes also financing options (0.9% APR for 48 months), which might attract even more buyers: