It applies to any fully-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle with a battery pack bigger than 16 kWh.

In case you were looking for additional discounts when buying a new electric vehicle, then this new  so-called ‘ Clean Fuel Reward ‘ may be of interest to you. It makes all EVs and some PHEVs purchased in the state of California $1,500 cheaper, and the only criteria is to have a certain size battery pack.

Its introduction can be credited to the California Air Resource Board (CARB) and local power providers and it actually applies to all fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. You can still benefit from it regardless if buy or lease a new plug-in vehicle in the state, although said vehicle does have to be registered in California and the buyer needs to be a state resident - buying one with the goal of taking it to another state probably isn’t possible.

More on EVs in California

new world largest public tesla supercharging station See The New World's Largest Public Tesla Supercharging Station
california plugin electric car sales q1q3 2020 California: Plug-In Electric Car Sales Down In Q1-Q3 2020
teslas secret model 3 tour california Taking Tesla's 'Secret' Model 3 On A Tour Of California
cruise approved drive without driver california California: Cruise Approved To Drive Without Human Backup Drivers

It’s worth noting that $1,500 is the highest reward that can be claimed, although in order to qualify for the maximum, a plug-in vehicle must have a battery pack that’s at least 16 kWh, so some current plug-in hybrids will be eligible for smaller rewards. Read the Customer Terms and Conditions below:

 