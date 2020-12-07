Now the Volkswagen has been offering ID.4 media drives for the past couple of months, the reviews are flowing in and the vast majority of them are overwhelmingly positive. I was able to drive the ID.4 in New Your City in October and posted my ID.4 first drive impressions back in early October.

More recently, our own Kyle Connor had his turn with the car and seemed equally as impressed as I was. We've also added reviews from a variety of other news outlets because we believe this is a very important electric vehicle, not just for Volkswagen, but for the entire EV industry. Volkswagen is hoping to eventually sell millions of ID.4. They literally told me they see the ID.4 as the Beetle of the 21st century, and that's a pretty bold statement to make.

Our friend Alex Guberman over at E For Electric had his turn driving the ID.4 recently and offered his thoughts on it in the video above. However, Alex took the review in a new direction, as he started a new video series for his channel he's calling the "Adam & EV Edition".

In the new format, Guberman compares getting to know a new EV to getting to know someone your thinking about dating. While it may sound a little hokey at first, I think he pulled it off rather well.

Guberman breaks down the video review into ten distinct segments:

Physical attraction Chemistry Communication Taking your breath away User Interface Protection Commitment Deal Breakers Secret Admirers Buying (Do you put a ring on it)

Guberman out for a spin in the VW ID.4

Yes, it's definitely an unconventional approach to reviewing a new vehicle, but we look at it as a light-hearted attempt to mix things up a bit and do something different. For that, we give Guberman credit.

He does cover a good amount of information on the ID.4, and offers a well-rounded overview of the vehicle. It's totally different than what Kyle and I did in our ID.4 reviews which is why we shared it here with our readers. After all, variety is the spice of life, right?

Check out the video and let us know what you think of the "love-connection" approach. Also, let us know if you plan on dating an ID.4 once they are available for relationships in your area.