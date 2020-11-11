Is the Volkswagen ID.4 the electric SUV to beat when it comes to price, features, and overall design? That's for you to decide. We will say Volkswagen has all the right resources to become a major player in the electric vehicle space, but other compelling EVs have failed to sell in large numbers on our shores. The question here comes down to whether the ID.4 will beat the odds.

Popular EV aficionado, Tesla owner, and YouTube influencer Bjørn Nyland welcomes the opportunity to get personal with the ID.4, albeit with a mask on and in "look but don't touch" format. Still, he spends over 20 minutes getting acquainted with the car inside and out, as well as chatting with Director of Volkswagen Norway Harald Edvardsen-Eibak.

In the usual TeslaBjørn style, there are plenty of opportunities to giggle as you watch. Nyland knows what he's talking about when it comes to EVs, and he's seen, driven, and reported on nearly all of them. However, unlike many other seasoned reviewers, Nyland also thinks he's a comedian, which we appreciate since everyone could use a good laugh.

If you're in the States, the VW ID.4 is set to arrive around Christmas time, so it's high time to check it out if you're interested. However, keep in mind, these will be the 1ST edition models, imported from Germany. Local production is expected to start as soon as 2022.

As you can see, the ID.4 Nyland shares with us is "green" in more ways than one. It's parked inside a showroom next to the ID.3 electric compact car, so you get to see the real-world size difference. Nyland goes back and forth between the vehicles to compare and contrast. He's impressed with the ID.4's exterior design. It has a unique situation with its headlights and taillights, an upscale interior, a roomy cargo hold, very spacious and comfortable seats, and plenty of range.

Considering the ID.4's $39,995 starting price, it has loads to offer. Check out the video for more details. Then, leave us your takeaways in the comment section below.