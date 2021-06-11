The EPA published its official range and efficiency figures for all four versions of the 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo today.

The Taycan Cross Turismo's range figures were slightly lower than the rated range for the equilivant version of the regular Taycan, curiously, with the exception of the Taycan Turbo S.

All versions of the Taycan Cross Turismo come with the 93.4 kWh Performance Plus battery, as is the case with the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S. However, the Taycan 4S and the base Taycan come standard with Porsche's 79.2 kWh Performance battery.

When we compare the Taycan Cross Turismo's EPA range rating with that of the equilivant regular Taycan we get the following:

Taycan 4 Cross Turismo: 215 miles (No equilivant regular Taycan)

(No equilivant regular Taycan) Taycan 4S Cross Turismo: 215 miles . Compared to the Taycan 4S w/Performance Plus battery: 227 miles = 5.5% less range

. Compared to the Taycan 4S w/Performance Plus battery: 227 miles = 5.5% less range Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo: 204 miles . Compared to the Taycan Turbo: 212 miles = 4% less range

. Compared to the Taycan Turbo: 212 miles = 4% less range Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo: 202 miles. Compared to the Taycan Turbo S: 201 miles = .5% more range

2021 Taycan Model EPA Range Rating InsideEVs 70-mph Range Test Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 215 miles Not tested Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 215 miles Not tested Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo 204 miles 246 miles (+21%) Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo 202 miles Not tested Taycan Performance Battery 200 miles Not tested Taycan Performance Battery Plus 225 miles 293 miles (+30%) Taycan 4S Performance Battery 199 miles Not tested Taycan 4S Performance Battery Plus 227 miles 278 miles (+22%) Taycan Turbo 212 miles Not tested Taycan Turbo S 201 miles Not tested

InsideEVs has done a lot of rage testing with different versions of the Taycan and we have already done our 70-mph range test with a Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo.

We were able to drive it 246 miles at 70-mph, which is 44 miles farther than it's now-established EPA range rating. We haven't been able to identify it's highway EPA range rating yet, but that's something we will pursue.

Every version of the Taycan outperformes its EPA range rating when we conduct our 70-mph highway range tests and sometimes by as much as 30%. That's very unusual, and something that very few other EVs that we've tested do. In fact of all of the vehicles we've tested, besides the Taycans, only the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E and the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq managed to also accomplish that feat.