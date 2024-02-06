Performance was never the Porsche Taycan's problem. It is a Porsche, after all, and that's kind of what they do there. Instead, the German automaker's first all-electric effort never blew anyone way with its range. Granted, it was always positioned as a performance car first and foremost, and even something like a 911 Turbo S won't get amazing fuel economy. But Porsche says many of its more than 150,000 Taycan customers to date wanted to go the distance and spend less time charging, so that's what engineers wanted to deliver with an extensive 2025 model year update.

Meet the 2025 Porsche Taycan, which brings significant upgrades to range, charging times, efficiency and performance to the entire lineup.

Get Fully Charged Porsche's electric tip of the spear First launched in 2019, the Taycan was Porsche's first all-electric effort—but not its last. Like the rest of the Volkswagen Group, Porsche has big plans for future EVs, including the new all-electric Macan. Now the Taycan gets some improvements for the next phase of its existence.

Unlike the all-new, all-electric Porsche Macan, the 2025 Taycan does not use the latest PPE platform. Instead, it rides on the same platform it's used since its 2019 debut—dubbed MEB-EVO. But the revised Taycan does bring several major enhancements, including a new high-performance battery pack, a new rear-axle motor with more power, a modified pulse inverter, upgraded thermal thermal management with a new heat pump, and a tweaked all-wheel-drive system with more efficient regenerative braking. It also comes with more standard features than before, an expanded list of options and a slightly tweaked design with better aerodynamics.

This is the upgraded model that, in Taycan 4S trim, achieved an impressive 296 miles of range during a rainy, chaotic InsideEVs test drive. Other testers with better weather achieved far better results, including as much as 382 miles of range in internal testing of the base Taycan and up to 345 miles for the mighty Taycan Turbo.

Of course, official, EPA-estimated range figures are still forthcoming. But considering the outgoing Taycan was only rated between 200 and 242 miles of range, depending on the model, the 2025 update is sure to keep you on the road much longer. It's worth noting, however, that the last Taycan had one of the most conservative range ratings out there. In InsideEVs testing, multiple variants of the Taycan outperformed their official EPA range ratings by over 30%.

2025 Porsche Taycan Trim Levels And Performance

Porsche says that the 2025 Taycan will come in two body styles, the Taycan sedan and the slightly lifted, more wagon-like Taycan Cross Turismo. Both surviving flavors of Taycan get the same significant upgrades when they go on sale this summer, in the Taycan sedan's case, and this fall for the Cross Turismo. The Sport Turismo model, which was previously only available here in GTS trim, will not be available for the U.S. market when the car launches, Porsche officials said.

Every Taycan model is at least 0.6 seconds quicker to 60 mph than the car it replaces. The base rear-wheel-drive Taycan sedan now accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, down from 5.1 seconds on the outgoing car. The range-topping Taycan Turbo S does even better; it can now move from zero to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds, making it "the quickest

production car Porsche has ever offered."

I'm putting that in quotes so you know I'm not making it up, but that alone is a staggering achievement. (Especially for a car that doesn't even have a turbocharger.)

We also know that the Taycan Turbo S develops up to 938 horsepower, but power output specs for the other models have not been released. Pricing details have, however, and can be found in the chart below.

Model Price (Does not include $1,995 delivery fee) 2025 Taycan $99,400 2025 Taycan 4S $118,500 2025 Taycan Turbo $173,600 2025 Taycan Turbo S $209,000 2025 Taycan 4 Cross Turismo $111,100 2025 Taycan 4S Cross Turismo $125,200 2025 Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo $176,300 2025 Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo $211,700

And though our recent range test was mostly straight-line highway driving, the Taycan is unlikely to be any sort of slouch in the handling department. The 2025 models all include an adaptive air suspension as standard, and the new Porsche Active Ride suspension can be ordered as an option for all models with all-wheel drive. That's a fully active system with motors that can pump fluid in and out of each damper on the fly, offering a remarkably versatile and super-controlled handling experience.

Here's what Porsche says about that system, which is also available on the Panamera:

The suspension keeps the body of the Taycan level at all times, even during dynamic braking, steering and acceleration. With a smooth ride, the system absorbs bumps almost completely. In dynamic driving situations, the Porsche Active Ride suspension aims for an optimal connection to the road thanks to a balanced distribution of wheel loads. If the appropriate mode is activated, the suspension can compensate for pitching and rolling motions in order to reduce the acceleration forces acting on the occupants.

Sounds like a good time.

Range And Charging Upgrades

But plenty of expensive EVs can drive fast. The big news here is how much better this Taycan is in terms of range and charging speeds than the car it replaces.

Porsche says top Taycan models can be had with a larger 105 kWh Performance Plus battery pack, up from 93 kWh on the last Taycan. "We increased it 12% [in size] and we changed the chemical density, therefore it's more powerful than before," Taycan program director Steffen Christian told me recently. "It helps with the performance and it helps with the range as well."

The smaller battery pack gets an upgrade as well. Previously a 79 kWh unit, the Performance Battery now has a capacity of 89 kWh. That's standard on the Taycan and Taycan 4S; the larger Performance Battery Plus is an option for those two. Meanwhile, the 105 kWh unit is standard on the Turbo and Turbo S models, as well as all Cross Turismo models.

No matter which battery you choose, the Taycan can take a lot of juice. Provided you can find such a DC fast charger, the car can charge at speeds of up to 320 kW, up from a max of 270 kW with the old Taycan. We even saw slightly higher numbers than 320 kW during our range test, although the cars had a 350 kW Electrify America stall all to themselves when we achieved those speeds.

Porsche added that all Taycan variants, regardless of battery size, can charge from 10 to 80% in 18 minutes "under ideal conditions," which again tracks with our testing last week. Between the overall charging speed and the time used to do it, this now makes the Taycan one of the quickest-charging EVs for sale in the U.S. Credit to the Taycan's 800-volt electric architecture. Porsche also says the 2025 model gets a 150 kW DC/DC converter to better optimize charging speeds on 400-volt networks.

Finally, the Taycan now recovers 30% more energy during braking than before, up to 400 kW from 290 kW. One-pedal driving remains unavailable, as Porsche—like the rest of the Volkswagen Group—finds coasting to be better for efficiency and the overall driving experience than the alternative setup found on competing EVs.

2025 Porsche Taycan Exterior, Interior And Tech Upgrades

On the outside, the enhancements fall under "blink and you'll miss it." The headlights are slimmer than before, but Christian told me they also slightly improve the car's aerodynamics too. The Taycan always sported a handsome silhouette; designers didn't need to mess with much, and they didn't. It does come in a number of new color options.

The inside also gets some subtle tweaks, including two new leather-free upholstery options, a standard Mode Switch toggle on the steering wheel, a "push-to-pass" temporary speed-boost button there similar to other Porsches, video streaming for the central and passenger displays and a revised software interface.

More features that were previously options on the Taycan are now standard. Those include Lane Change Assist, a heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, the intelligent range management system on the navigation, a new cooling system, wireless device charging and more.

What's Next

As impressive as its range and charging performance was last week, we only got a few hours' seat time in the updated 2025 Porsche Taycan. We'll know a lot more when we get to test it in Europe later this year.

In the meantime, Porsche's O.G. electric effort has clearly matured from an impressive first draft to an on-paper masterpiece—one of the quickest-charging, longest-driving EVs on the market and one with performance far and above most rivals. Porsche may be busy getting everyone amped about the new electric Macan, but it may have also made the Taycan one of the most advanced EVs you can buy right now.

Contact the author: patrick.george@insideevs.com

Gallery: 2025 Porsche Taycan (US)