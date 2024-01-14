Porsche reports that its global car sales during the fourth quarter of 2023 amounted to 77,499 (down 12% year-over-year), while the total volume in 2023 reached 320,221 (up 3.3% year-over-year).

Meanwhile, sales of the all-electric Porsche Taycan (all versions: Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo, and Taycan GTS) significantly improved in the second part of the year.

Get Fully Charged Porsche Taycan sales rebound Porsche Taycan, the brand's first all-electric model, noted more than 40,000 sales in 2023, almost matching the record from 2021. In the not-too-distant future, the Taycan will be joined by an all-electric Macan.

In Q4, Porsche Taycan global sales amounted to 12,744 units, which is 31% more than a year ago and the highest level ever (the previous record was 12,656 in Q4 2021).

Even more interesting is that the Taycan sales set a new record share in the Porsche sales of 16.4%.

It's a positive sign ahead of the market launch of the upcoming all-electric Porsche Macan model, which might increase Porsche's BEV sales a few times as it's the most popular model in the lineup.

Porsche BEV sales in Q4'2023 (YOY change):

Porsche Taycan Sales in Q4 2023

In 2023, Porsche Taycan global sales amounted to 40,629 (up 17% year-over-year), which accounts for 12.7% of the total volume.

Porsche BEV sales in Q1-Q4'2023 (YOY change):

Taycan: 40,629 (up 17%) and 12.7% share

including 7,570 in the United States (up 4%)

For reference, in 2022, Porsche delivered 34,801 all-electric cars (down 16% year-over-year), which at the time was 11.2% of the total volume. Cumulatively, Porsche sold more than 136,000 Taycans globally.

The year 2023 was only slightly behind 2021 (40,629 vs. 41,296). We are now wondering whether 40,000 plus will be the model's cruising speed or if the volume will increase in 2024.

Porsche does not report the number of plug-in hybrid sales (Cayenne and Panamera), but we guess they account for a noticeable share of the total volume (potentially several percent of the total volume).