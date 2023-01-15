Porsche reports that its global car sales increased during the fourth quarter of 2022 by 4 percent year-over-year to 88,372. Also, the full-year result is positive, at 309,884 (2.6 percent above 2021).

Unfortunately, Porsche was not able to improve its all-electric car sales last year, despite the fact that the number of orders remains at a high level, according to the company. The main issue with the Porsche Taycan model is production constraints.

"The decline was due to supply chain bottlenecks and limited component availability. Both issues affected the electric sports car in particular."

According to the data, in Q4 some 9,728 Taycans (Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo and Taycan GTS) were sold globally. That's 23 percent less than a year ago, but let's remember that Q4 2021 was a record quarter (12,656).

The share of all-electric cars out of Porsche's total volume amounted to 11 percent.

Porsche Taycan sales in Q4 2022

In 2022, Porsche delivered 34,801 all-electric cars (down 16 percent year-over-year), which is also 11.2% of the total volume.

For reference, in 2021, the company sold 41,296 Porsche Taycan, which was 13.7 percent of the total volume.

Unfortunately, the Porsche Taycan family is no longer selling better than the 911, but at least it's above the Panamera (marginally).

Maybe in 2023 things will get better and we will see an all-electric Porsche as the third most popular type.

Porsche sales by mode - Q1-Q4 2022:

Cayenne: 95,604

Macan: 86,724

911: 40,410

Taycan (all versions): 34,801 (down 16%) and 11.2% of the total volume

including 7,271 in the US (down 23%)

including 7,271 in the US (down 23%) Panamera: 34,142

718 Boxster and 718 Cayman: 18,203

Total: 309,884 (up 2.6%)

Cumulatively, Porsche sold more than 96,000 Taycans globally, which means that within a month or two, we should hear about the 100,000th unit being sold.

Porsche does not report the number of plug-in hybrid sales (Cayenne and Panamera), but we guess that they would also have a noticeable share out of the total volume.

Last year, about 2,500 Porsche PHEVs were sold in the United States.

Porsche sales by market:

