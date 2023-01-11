Porsche has released additional details about the 2024 Macan Electric, the brand's first model to be underpinned by the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) EV architecture.

After giving InsideEVs a preview of the 2024 Macan EV and it platform in November 2022, Porsche has now released additional details about its first all-electric SUV, mostly chassis-related.

Top-of-the-range variants of the Macan EV will get a fully variable electronically controlled rear differential and a so-called "Performance rear axle." It will consist of an electric motor positioned particularly far back to enable a slightly rear-biased weight balance with the ratio of 48 to 52 percent.

New performance-focused suspension, rear-wheel steering

Combined with the dynamic torque distribution of the all-wheel drive and the rear-axle steering, the powerful electric motor on the rear axle will ensure agility when accelerating out of a bend. In addition, the all-electric Macan will have a completely revised double wishbone axle with detached strut level at the front. Porsche says this will enable improved responsiveness, steering precision and straight-line driving.

The multi-link axle at the rear is connected to the body via an elastically mounted sub-frame, while the rear electric drive unit is fastened directly to the structure at four points. This is said to have a positive effect on the driving dynamics and on the NVH (Noise, Vibration, Harshness) behavior.

The range-topping versions will also have the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus electronically controlled differential lock on the rear axle as standard for greater traction, driving stability and transverse dynamics.

At the same time, the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) will benefit from the advantages of the dual-motor AWD powertrain, enabling fully variable and demand-based torque distribution between the front and rear axles.

This packaging also enables the first rear-axle steering in a Porsche Macan. At up to around 80 km/h (50 mph), the rear wheels steer in the opposite direction to the front wheels, with a steering angle at the rear axle of up to five degrees. This helps reduce the turning circle by around one meter (3.3 feet) and contributes to a more dynamic steering response when cornering.

Above 80 km/h, the rear wheels steer in the same direction as the front axle, virtually lengthening the wheelbase to further increase driving stability.

Two-valve shock absorbers to boost performance, comfort

The automaker also notes that the electronic Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is combined with the air suspension in the all-electric Macan, offering two-valve shock absorbers that can be adjusted independently of each other.

These are said to offer improved performance due to a significantly greater damper characteristic spread and an significant increase in comfort. This versatility will make the differences between the driving programs even more noticeable. Additionally, the body can be lowered in combination with the air suspension depending on the speed, improving the aerodynamics to increase range.

Finally, the Macan EV will feature mixed tires with significant wheel widths on the front and rear axles, and sizes of up to 22 inches. Factor in the output of around 450 kilowatts (603 horsepower) and torque of over 1,000 Newton-meters (737 pound-feet), the Porsche Macan EV sound like it will truly be a force to be reckoned with.