Porsche has high expectations from its upcoming fully electric Macan compact SUV as far as production volumes are concerned.

More specifically, the automaker expects to build as many units of the Macan EV as the current combustion engine version. The target was revealed to Automobilwoche by Porsche production boss Albrecht Reimold.

"We produce more than 80,000 units per year of the current generation. In the long term, we also plan to produce the all-electric Macan on this scale."

The all-electric Porsche Macan is scheduled to enter production before the end of 2023 at the company plant in Leipzig, Germany, where the current model is made. According to Reimold, the electric Macan and the current combustion engine version will be built in parallel for about two years. That means we can expect the ICE Macan to exit the stage sometime in 2025.

Last month, sources have said that the electric Macan and its PPE platform sister model, the Audi Q6 e-tron, risk being delayed by about a year because Volkswagen Group's CARIAD division is behind in developing advanced new software. Problems at the CARIAD unit were reportedly to blame for the abrupt sacking of Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess last month.

The next-generation Macan is essential for the brand given the highly popular segment it will play in and the fact it should be significantly more affordable than the other EV in Porsche's lineup, the upscale Taycan.

In the first half of this year, the Macan was Porsche's second best-selling model with 38,039 deliveries, behind the Cayenne SUV, which hit global sales of 41,947. Sales of the Taycan EV reached 18,877 during the same period after production of the electric fastback sedan and wagon was hit by supply-chain bottlenecks.

The Porsche Macan EV will adopt an SUV-coupe body style and will be underpinned by Premium Platform Electric (PPE), developed by Audi and Porsche. PPE will have an 800-volt electrical architecture and will support DC fast charging at up to 270 kW. In the Audi A6 e-tron and A6 Avant e-tron concepts, the platform is said to enable 435 miles (700 kilometers) of WLTP range.