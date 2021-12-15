This new batch of spy photos sheds more light on the upcoming fully-electric Porsche Macan crossover. We finally get our first peek inside, although it’s not a very revealing peek because all wee see is the standard Porsche steering wheel and the curved digital instrument cluster that we already know from the Taycan.

Our spies were able to capture the electric Macan’s interior when the prototype they were shooting broke down while it was undergoing cold weather testing in Northern Europe. And seeing the prototype stationary, with its doors open also revealed it will feature frameless windows - this is a new detail that we were not aware of until now; the current Macan has frames around all its windows, but it looks like Porsche is abandoning those.

It’s worth noting that the camouflaged Macan that you see in these photos actually broke down near a charging station, so that may or may not have something to do with what prevented it from driving. Breakdowns among prototypes like this are actually quite common - that’s the reason they were tested, in this particular case in extreme conditions, in order to see what fails and when, then change or improve it.

Keep in mind that the prototype’s exterior does not clearly indicate what the production Macan EV will look like. It not only has camouflage, but some other random Porsche parts all around (including fake exhaust tips in the rear). What we are certain will make it to production is the coupe-like roofline, the two-tier front light cluster setup and the design of the rear lights, which are still clearly visible through the camo.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche Macan EV Spyshots

31 Photos

The all-electric Macan will ride on the newly-developed PPE architecture (short for Premium Platform Electric), which will also underpin another VW group electric crossover, the Audi Q6 e-tron. The platform will surely be used to underpin additional models, but right now we are only certain that the Macan and Q6 will use it.

Think of this platform as the luxury equivalent of Volkswagen’s cheaper MEB platform - it will be used in models that are about the same size, but on top of a fully-electric powertrain, it will also offer features like air suspension, 48 V anti-roll stabilization or rear axle steering. We expect the fully-electric Porsche Macan to debut sometime next year, with the Audi Q6 e-tron not long after.