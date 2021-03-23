Audi is working on its own model related to the upcoming fully-electric Porsche Macan and it’s called the Q6 E-Tron. Expected to arrive in 2022, it will ride on the same PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture and it will most likely also have variations of the same motor and battery pack as the Porsche.

Audi and Porsche already have models on sale that were built on a similar principle: the E-Tron GT and the Taycan, two cars that are mechanically very similar, yet are slightly different propositions if you analyze them side by side. The same will be true for the Macan EV and Q6 E-Tron duo - the Porsche will be the sportier of the two, while the Audi will be more about comfort, tech and image.

Gallery: Audi Q6 e-tron Spy Shots

34 Photos

No word on specs or performance, but we can make some assumptions based on the platform. For instance, we know the PPE platform runs on an 800-volt architecture that gives vehicles the ability to charge at up to 350 kW, and it should be able to accommodate a battery pack big enough to grant a range of up to 300 miles (480 km).

It is also worth noting that early prototype photos of the electric Macan suggest it will have a rakish coupe-like roofline, but based on the photos that we've received from our spies, it appears the Audi will have a more conservative looking roof (although it falls towards the rear more so than in the regular Q5 SUV). The Q6 E-Tron will be pitched as a fully-electric alternative to the Q5, but it will also probably stand out with its bolder styling.