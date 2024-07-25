The all-new Audi Q6 e-tron quattro appears to be a game-changer for Audi's electrification as it excels in one test after another, leaving previous generation e-trons far behind.

Most recently, the car became the fastest all-electric SUV in the 622 mile-challenge (1,000 km)—a special test to determine long-distance travel capabilities, conducted regularly by veteran EV tester Bjørn Nyland.

Get Fully Charged The challenge The 622 miles (1,000 km) challenge is a unique test (optimized for time rather than convenience), which expands our empirical knowledge about EVs and gives us glimpses of what is physically possible by an experienced driver in a country with dense DC fast charging infrastructure. The results are related to the combination of range, efficiency, and fast charging.

The test was conducted in dry conditions, at an average temperature of 64°F (18°C). The Audi Q6 e-tron with a 100-kilowatt-hour battery and all-wheel-drive powertrain completed the distance in just 9 hours and 30 minutes, after some time deductions unrelated to the car.

This result is 50 minutes better than the older Audi e-tron 55 (10 hours and 20 minutes), tested in similar temperatures. The newer Audi Q8 e-tron is also 50 minutes behind, but it was tested in noticeably lower temperatures, so maybe the difference would be a bit smaller.

The Audi Q6 e-tron is the top EV in the wider crossover/SUV category, faster even than the Tesla Model Y, which completed the test in 9 hours and 45 minutes in similar conditions. The Tesla Model Y is 15 minutes behind and needed six charging stops along the way. In the case of the Audi Q6 e-tron, there were only four charging stops.

The Audi Q6 e-tron's strong attributes are range (over 250 miles at 75 mph), DC fast charging speed (power output of around 285 kilowatts) and acceptable energy consumption (not the best, but it's not a small car), compared to the original thirsty e-tron SUV.

The initial leg of the challenge was 181 miles (292 km). Then the car was charged four times, which is better than the average EV (five to six is a typical number), to keep DC fast charging within the optimum state-of-charge window. The average speed, including stops, was around 65 MPH.

The energy consumption was estimated at 428 Wh/mile or 2.3 miles/kWh. For reference, the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD had roughly 30% lower consumption, while the Performance version had about 15% lower consumption. Nonetheless, thanks to a large 100-kWh battery and strong and consistent DC fast charging, the Audi Q6 e-tron was competitive and, in the end, a bit faster.

Test conditions (according to Bjørn Nyland):

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Average Temperature: 64°F (18°C; 15—22°C range)

Total time: 9 hours and 30 minutes

Average speed (total): 65 mph (105 km/h)

Average energy consumption: 428 Wh/mile (266 Wh/km) or 2.3 miles/kWh

Number of stops for charging: 4

Average distance between charging stops:

Total: 124 miles (200 km)

Excluding the initial segment: 110 miles (177 km)

Charging stops:

after 181 miles (292 km) after 248 miles (399 km) after 377 miles (607 km) after 518 miles (834 km)