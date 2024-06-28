Polestar announced a new entry-level Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor version, which joins the existing Long Range Dual Motor and Performance versions.

As the name indicates, it will be equipped with the same 111-kilowatt-hour battery but only one motor for rear-wheel drive. The motor's peak output is 220 kW and 490 Nm of torque, which will help lower the base price.

Get Fully Charged Polestar 3 for the U.S. from the U.S. The Polestar 3 for the North American market will be produced locally in South Carolina. This will allow it to evade significant tariffs and potentially qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, at some point in the future.

In Europe, where sales begin first, the new Polestar 3 will start at €79,890, including a handover fee. There is no price announcement for the U.S. yet, but when comparing the RWD and AWD prices in the UK, the difference is about 8%. Applying the same difference to the U.S. prices of the AWD version ($73,400 plus destination charge) makes us believe that the Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor might start at under $68,000, or at least under $70,000.

Lower price is the primary, but not the only benefit of the new entry-level Polestar 3. The single-motor version is also a bit more efficient and has slightly more range. It's not a significant gain, just a few percent. The new WLTP rating is up to 403 miles, compared to 392 miles in the AWD version and 348 miles in the Performance version. In the U.S., the EPA result might be between 320 to 325 miles, assuming a range of 315 miles expected for the dual-motor version.

Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor (RWD) Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor (RWD) interior

There are also drawbacks to having just one motor. Acceleration from 0 to 60 mph will be considerably slower at 7.5 seconds (7.8 seconds up to 62 mph). In the U.S., the Polestar 3 AWD is promised to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.9 seconds. The Performance version is even quicker at 4.6 seconds.

Nonetheless, other elements, including fast charging from 10 to 80% in about 30 minutes at up to 250 kilowatts and equipment, will remain the same between RWD and AWD: "As a performance brand, the Long range Single motor retains all the hallmarks that make the Long range Dual motor versions such an engaging drive. A sophisticated passive damper system that uses Hydraulic Rebound Stops (HRS) and Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) takes care of ride comfort and control. The result is the Long range Single motor Polestar 3 emulates the dynamic character found in the Long range Dual motor models."

The new Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor will be produced simultaneously in Chengdu, China, and South Carolina, U.S. Customers in select European countries can already place orders, while the market launch will follow in 2024 in North America and Australia.

First customer deliveries of Polestar 3: Polestar’s headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden—June 27, 2024

First customer deliveries

While Polestar is introducing the rear-wheel drive version of the Polestar 3, the first cars (AWD), were delivered to customers in Europe on June 27.

Deliveries started at Polestar’s headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, and within days, they will spread through Europe, including Germany and Norway. A North American launch will follow, with first deliveries planned for California, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Polestar noted that the initial batch of customer test drives was over-subscribed. That's a positive sign, as the brand has to increase sales volume as quickly as possible after a few weaker quarters.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar said: “This is an important milestone - first deliveries of Polestar 3 to our customers. Test drives start at all Polestar Spaces this coming weekend in Europe. Thousands of hand-raisers are invited to experience our great, luxurious performance SUV. Polestar is becoming a global player with the most attractive electric product range.”