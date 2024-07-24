The updated 2025 Porsche Taycan offers significantly more driving range than the previous generation. And it's not just because of the revised model's bigger battery. Porsche has made the Taycan more efficient, too.

According to the German manufacturer, the new Porsche Taycan has an EPA-estimated range of 252 to 318 miles depending on the version. For reference, the outgoing Porsche Taycan was rated between 206 and 246 miles of EPA combined range, but the model has a history of going further in real-world highway range tests (at speeds of about 70 mph). Only time will tell whether that's the case with the new one.

Get Fully Charged Porsche Taycan with 300+ miles range The 2025 Porsche Taycan brings a huge leap in terms of EPA Combined driving range. Previously the family struggled to exceed 250 miles, now all versions are above 250 miles, and the top one reached 318 miles.

The entry-level Porsche Taycan with an 89-kilowatt-hour battery has an EPA range of 274 miles, but when equipped with the Performance Battery Plus (105 kWh), range increases to 318 miles. That's the first and only 300+ mile result from the Taycan family. But all versions go over 250 miles, which used to be the ceiling for the range.

The more powerful versions don't go quite as far as the base model, which is typical. We can also see a slight difference between the sedan version (266-318 miles with a 105-kWh battery) and the Cross Turismo version (261-277 miles with the same battery).

Here is the full list, along with how much each figure has changed relative to the previous model.

2025 Porsche Taycan EPA Range (vs. old versions)

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range Change Old EPA Range

Taycan (89 kWh) 19-in RWD 89 274 mi +66 mi (32%) 208 mi Taycan (105 kWh) 19-in

RWD 105 318 mi +76 mi (31%) 242 mi Taycan 4S (89 kWh) 19-in AWD 89 252 mi +46 mi (22%) 206 mi Taycan 4S (105 kWh) 19-in AWD 105 295 mi +60 mi (26%) 235 mi Taycan Turbo 20-in AWD 105 292 mi +54 mi (23%) 238 mi Taycan Turbo S 21-in AWD 105 266 mi +44 mi (20%) 222 mi Taycan Turbo GT 21-in AWD 105 276 mi N/A Taycan Turbo GT Weissach 21-in AWD 105 269 mi N/A Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 19-in AWD 105 277 mi +42 mi (18%) 235 mi Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 19-in AWD 105 272 mi +42 mi (18%) 230 mi Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo 20-in AWD 105 265 mi +32 mi (14%) 233 mi Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo 21-in AWD 105 261 mi +39 mi (18%) 222 mi

The highest range gains—31-32%—were achieved in the base Taycan, which is rear-wheel drive. All other versions are all-wheel drive. Porsche put a new rear-axle motor and a modified pulse inverter with new software in the latest Taycan, which may explain why the RWD one sees the largest gain.

The Taycan sedans with AWD have 20-26% more range, while the Taycan Cross Turismo gets 14-18% more range (the 14% figure may be to additional changes or different wheels, as it is an anomaly in this set).

Porsche Taycan Cutaway Porsche Taycan Cutaway

This is interesting because—as we noted in the previous post—the new 2025 Porsche Taycan has a 12.4% higher total battery capacity (the net battery capacity increased by about 15.9%).

Base battery: 89.0 kWh (82.3 kWh usable)

[up by 9.8 kWh or 12.4% from 79.2 kWh (71.0 kWh usable)]

[up by 9.8 kWh or 12.4% from 79.2 kWh (71.0 kWh usable)] Perf. Battery Plus: 105.0 kWh (97.0 kWh usable)

[up by 11.6 kWh or 12.4% from 93.4 kWh (83.7 kWh usable)]

So while range may have increased 15.9% due to the larger battery alone, everything else must be a result of improved efficiency. Besides the new rear drive unit, Porsche noted also a next-generation heat pump, a modified regenerative braking system, revised all-wheel-drive tuning, new wheels and different tire options.

It's possible that in the 70 mph highway range test, we will see multiple Porsche Taycan variants with a range somewhere around 300 miles.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2025 Porsche Taycan (89 kWh) 19-in RWD 89 274 mi* 4.5 142 2025 Porsche Taycan 19-in RWD 105 318 mi* 4.5 142 2025 Porsche Taycan 4S (89 kWh) 19-in AWD 89 252 mi* 3.5 155 2025 Porsche Taycan 4S 19-in AWD 105 295 mi* 3.5 155 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo 20-in AWD 105 292 mi* 2.5 161 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo S 21-in AWD 105 266 mi* 2.3 161 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 21-in AWD 105 276 mi* 2.2 180 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach 21-in AWD 105 269 mi* 2.1 190 2025 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 19-in AWD 105 277 mi* 4.5 136 2025 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 19-in AWD 105 272 mi* 3.6 149 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo 20-in AWD 105 265 mi* 2.6 155 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo 21-in AWD 105 261 mi* 2.4 155

* EPA-estimated range according to Porsche's website; acceleration with Launch Control; top speed with summer tires (track)

Pricing

In terms of pricing, nothing has changed since the car's initial announcement. The 2025 Porsche Taycan is a six-digit car with base prices starting above $100,000. Top versions cost over $200,000 without any options. The family does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Deliveries of the sedan version are expected to start in the summer—about now, while the Cross Turismo version will follow in the fall.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2025 Porsche Taycan (89 kWh) 19-in $99,400 +$1,995 N/A $101,395 2025 Porsche Taycan 19-in $105,180 +$1,995 N/A $107,175 2025 Porsche Taycan 4S (89 kWh) 19-in $118,500 +$1,995 N/A $120,495 2025 Porsche Taycan 4S 19-in $124,070 +$1,995 N/A $126,065 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo 20-in $173,600 +$1,995 N/A $175,595 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo S 21-in $209,000 +$1,995 N/A $210,995 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 21-in $230,000 +$1,995 N/A $231,995 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach 21-in $230,000 +$1,995 N/A $231,995 2025 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 19-in $111,100 +$1,995 N/A $113,095 2025 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 19-in $125,200 +$1,995 N/A $127,195 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo 20-in $176,300 +$1,995 N/A $178,295 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo 21-in $211,700 +$1,995 N/A $213,695