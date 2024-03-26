Porsche recently announced its significantly updated 2025 model year Porsche Taycan lineup, which will enter the U.S. market later this year. Deliveries of the sedan version are expected to start in the summer, while the Cross Turismo version will follow in the fall.

The new Porsche Taycan received many upgrades, including a higher-capacity battery, faster DC charging capability, more power, quicker acceleration, uprated chassis and suspension systems, new tech and some design changes. The German manufacturer also introduced a new GT version, which set a new EV record at the Nurburgring (fastest series production electric sedan).

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 2025 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

The new Porsche Taycan lineup consists of six sedan versions and four Cross Turismo. There is no Sport Turismo version this time.

The Porsche Taycan sedan list starts with the Taycan (two battery options), followed by the Taycan 4S (two battery options), Taycan Turbo, Taycan Turbo S, and the all-new Taycan Turbo GT. There is also a track-optimized Taycan Turbo GT Weissach. The GT models are the most powerful production Porsche cars ever.

In the case of the more adventure-focused Cross Turismo, there are four versions: Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

Pricing

The 2025 Porsche Taycan is slightly more expensive than the outgoing model year. The entry-level Porsche Taycan with an 89-kilowatt-hour battery has an MSRP of $99,400. The larger 105-kWh battery increases the price to $105,180. In all cases, we have to add a $1,995 destination charge.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo/Turbo S MSRP prices are $173,600 and $209,000 respectively, without any options, while the GT starts at $230,000.

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is usually several thousand dollars more expensive than the corresponding sedan version.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2025 Porsche Taycan (89 kWh) 19-in $99,400 +$1,995 N/A $101,395 2025 Porsche Taycan 19-in $105,180 +$1,995 N/A $107,175 2025 Porsche Taycan 4S (89 kWh) 19-in $118,500 +$1,995 N/A $120,495 2025 Porsche Taycan 4S 19-in $124,070 +$1,995 N/A $126,065 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo 20-in $173,600 +$1,995 N/A $175,595 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo S 21-in $209,000 +$1,995 N/A $210,995 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 21-in $230,000 +$1,995 N/A $231,995 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach 21-in $230,000 +$1,995 N/A $231,995 2025 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 19-in $111,100 +$1,995 N/A $113,095 2025 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 19-in $125,200 +$1,995 N/A $127,195 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo 20-in $176,300 +$1,995 N/A $178,295 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo 21-in $211,700 +$1,995 N/A $213,695

There is no $7,500 federal tax credit for the Porsche Taycan because it's too expensive and imported.

Battery and Range

The 2025 Porsche Taycan brings a noticeable upgrade to the battery system. The capacity of the two battery options increased to 105 kilowatt-hours:

base battery: 89.0 kWh (82.3 kWh usable)

[up by 9.8 kWh or 12.4% from 79.2 kWh (71.0 kWh usable)]

[up by 9.8 kWh or 12.4% from 79.2 kWh (71.0 kWh usable)] Perf. Battery Plus: 105.0 kWh (97.0 kWh usable)

[up by 11.6 kWh or 12.4% from 93.4 kWh (83.7 kWh usable)]

There are no official EPA driving range estimates yet but we can assume that the driving range of the Porsche Taycan should also increase by about a tenth. Maybe more than a tenth, because the manufacturer mentioned improved efficiency, thanks to a new rear-axle motor, a modified pulse inverter with optimized software, a next-generation heat pump, and a modified recuperation and all-wheel-drive strategy. Let's also note new wheels and tires: "All variants now come as standard with aerodynamically optimized wheels and reduced-rolling-resistance tires. New 21-inch wheels and tires were specially developed for this purpose."

The outgoing Porsche Taycan was rated between 206 and 246 miles of EPA Combined range, but the model has a history of ratings far lower than its real-world range tests (at speeds of about 70 mph).

Charging

Porsche upgraded the DC fast charging capabilities of the 2025 Taycan. The new batteries can accept a higher peak charging rate and for a longer time thanks to revised thermal management.

The Performance Battery Plus (105 kWh) can charge at up to 320 kW and both packs are promised to recharge from 10 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) in just 18 minutes:

base battery (89.0 kWh): up to 270 kW (10-80% SOC in 18 minutes)

[previously 225 kW and 5-80% in 22.5 minutes]

[previously 225 kW and 5-80% in 22.5 minutes] Perf. Battery Plus (105.0 kWh): up to 320 kW (10-80% SOC in 18 minutes)

[previously 270 kW and 5-80% in 22.5 minutes]

The Porsche Taycan's battery is an 800-volt class system, and all the numbers concern charging at high-power, high-voltage chargers. Charging at older 400-500 V DC chargers will be slower. The good news is that the 2025 Porsche Taycan is equipped with a 150 kW DC/DC converter as standard (previously it was a paid option). Charging at up to 150 kW from 10 to 80% SOC will take some 33 minutes, the company said.

In terms of AC charging, the Porsche Taycan will still be equipped with a 9.6 kW charger. Full recharge will take 10.5 hours (89 kWh battery) or 12 hours (105 kWh battery).

By the way, the new battery system and powertrain can accept much higher power during regenerative braking. The new peak is 400 kW, compared to 290 kW previously. Porsche says that the energy recovery potential increased by more than 30%.

The 2025 Porsche Taycan comes with one year of 30-minute DC charging sessions at Electrify America stations. However, the drawback is that the car will be equipped with the outgoing CCS1 charging port, while the company (and the entire industry) announced the switch to SAE J3400 NACS in North America in 2025.

Powertrain

Porsche improved the powertrain of the 2025 Taycan adding more power and torque. The company maintained the 2-speed transmission for the rear motor (the front motor in all-wheel drive versions has a single-speed transmission).

In effect, all versions of the car accelerate from 0 to 60 mph quicker, some by 0.6 seconds. The Porsche Taycan Turbo S does 0-60 mph in just 2.3 seconds, compared to 2.6 seconds previously. The new GT version, which has up to 760 kW/1,019 hp of power (overboost power with launch control), can do it in 2.1-2.2 seconds.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach has also an estimated 1/4 mile time of 9.4 seconds (with the Sport Chrono Package).

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2025 Porsche Taycan (89 kWh) 19-in RWD 89 4.5 142 2025 Porsche Taycan 19-in RWD 105 4.5 142 2025 Porsche Taycan 4S (89 kWh) 19-in AWD 89 3.5 155 2025 Porsche Taycan 4S 19-in AWD 105 3.5 155 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo 20-in AWD 105 2.5 161 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo S 21-in AWD 105 2.3 161 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 21-in AWD 105 2.2 180 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach 21-in AWD 105 2.1 190 2025 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 19-in AWD 105 4.5 136 2025 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 19-in AWD 105 3.6 149 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo 20-in AWD 105 2.6 155 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo 21-in AWD 105 2.4 155

* acceleration with Launch Control; top speed with summer tires (track)



The new Porsche Taycan will be an interesting contender for the Lucid Air Sapphire and Tesla Model S Plaid.

Gallery: 2025 Porsche Taycan (US)

34 Photos