The new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with the optional Weissach package is the fastest series production electric sedan ever to have a go on the infamous Nurburgring circuit in Germany (it’s also the fastest around Laguna Seca, in case you were wondering.)

On the so-called Green Hell track in Germany’s Eifel region, the facelifted Taycan recorded a time of 7 minutes and 7.55 seconds late last year, and now the sportscar maker released the full onboard video, which you can watch embedded at the top of this page.

Get Fully Charged The Taycan takes the crown from the Tesla Model S Plaid The Porsche Taycan took back the crown for the fastest series production electric sedan on the Nurburgring. The new Taycan Turbo GT set a lap time of 7 minutes and 7.55 seconds on the infamous Green Hell, which is over 17 seconds faster than the previous record holder, the Tesla Model S Plaid.

For reference, the previous record holder in the series production electric sedan segment was the Tesla Model S Plaid, which set a time of 7:25.231 on the 12.29-mile Nordschleife. The updated Taycan’s lap time was 17.681 seconds faster than the Plaid’s, which is almost an eternity in motorsport terms.

It’s a hell of a ride, as is usually the case on the Nurburgring, due to its bumpy surface, sweeping turns, and tight track limits, but the Taycan (and its driver, Lars Kern) tackled it like there was no tomorrow.

The Turbo GT version of the facelifted Porsche Taycan comes with a dual-motor setup that’s good for a whopping 1,019 horsepower and 988 pound-feet of torque, albeit for bursts of just a couple of second when using launch control. The base power is rated at 777 hp for the Turbo GT, while a new attack mode unlocks an extra 160 hp at the press of a button for 10 seconds.

Gallery: 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

The Weissach pack adds an adaptive rear spoiler with a Gurney flap that increases the total downforce to 485 pounds, but removes the rear seats, which saves about 157 lbs compared to the Taycan Turbo.

The top-of-the-line 2025 Porsche Taycan can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 2.2 seconds without the Weissach pack. With it, the time goes down to 2.1 seconds, which is 0.1 seconds slower than the Tesla Model S Plaid’s claimed 1.99 seconds.

Still, Porsche’s performance EV only uses two electric motors, whereas the Model S Plaid comes with three motors. In other words, it’s not just about the power, it’s also about how that power gets transferred to the road.

Go ahead and watch the video above and then let us know what you think in the comments below.