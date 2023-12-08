Remember when the Tesla Model S Plaid was the go-to choice for any YouTuber who wanted to obliterate almost every high-powered combustion supercar? This guy does.

But those times are apparently over because there’s a new battery-powered star in town in the shape of the recently launched Tesla Cybertruck. And you can rest assured that Mat Watson from Carwow did his homework when he traveled to Texas to witness the electric pickup’s delivery event.

First, in the hands of Mister Watson, the Cybertruck made a fool of the tri-motor Hummer EV–a drag race you can watch here–and now it’s time for a combustion-engined, high-powered, very-expensive SUV to fall at the mercy of Tesla’s newly delivered truck.

Enter the Lamborghini Urus, which–in the video embedded at the top of this page–is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 650 horsepower. The Italian SUV’s grunt is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission with a torque converter, enabling a top speed of 190 miles per hour.

Tipping the scales at about 4,850 pounds, the Urus is significantly lighter than the almost 7,000-lbs tri-motor Cybertruck. But that doesn’t seem to be an issue for the zero-emissions pickup, as its three-motor configuration allows for instantaneous torque off the line and an impressive 0-60 mph sprint in just 2.6 seconds. Power is also on the Cybertruck’s side, with a combined 845 hp sent to all four wheels, while the top speed is 130 mph.

Pricing-wise, a top-of-the-line Lamborghini Urus Performante goes for about $250,000, while the most expensive Cybertruck–the Cyberbeast–is just a smidge under $100,000.

So, does it make sense to spend more than double for an SUV that admittedly sounds good but fails to deliver in a straight line compared to the American EV? Let us know in the comments below.