InsideEVs is proud to present episode 188 of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms – Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsiHeart Radio, and Tune In. We also stream the show live on FacebookTwitchTwitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.

Appearing on this episode is Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, Hazel Southwell who has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica, Alex Goy who is an all-around motoring person and a talented presenter, and Patrick George, Editor in Chief of InsideEVs.

This week we will discuss the debut and delivery of the Tesla Cybertruck, as well as info we've gleaned from the big reveal. Then we'll move on to an EVs-beating-diesel victory.

Tesla Cybertruck Info

tesla cybertruck what else can you buy for same amount money Tesla Cybertruck: What Else Can You Buy For The Same Amount Of Money?
tesla cybertruck porsche 911 Watch The Tesla Cybertruck Race A Porsche 911 While Towing Another 911
tesla cybertruck official price Tesla Cybertruck Price: Starts At $60,990, Goes Up To $99,990
tesla cybertruck delivery specs power range price Tesla Cybertruck: The Full Delivery Specs

Subscribe to the InsideEVs YouTube channel and tap the bell icon to stay up to date with our new videos and podcasts.

Our Previous Podcasts

podcast doug demuro cybertruck gaps spec ramcharger InsideEVs Podcast Featuring Doug DeMuro: Tesla Cybertruck Gaps, Leaked Specs, Ramcharger
podcast lucid gravity cadillac optiq polestar 3 renault twingo Lucid Gravity Revealed, Cadillac Announces Optiq, Renault Twingo EV

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event (2023)

Tesla Cybertruck (source: Franz von Holzhausen - @woodhaus2 / X)
65 Photos
Tesla Cybertruck (source: Franz von Holzhausen - @woodhaus2 / X) Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event (2023) Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event (2023) Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event (2023) Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event (2023) Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event (2023) Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event (2023)
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com