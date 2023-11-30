Finally, we have some concrete details about the Tesla Cybertuck following its delivery event in Austin today. Plus, we now know it’ll be wickedly quick; at the event Tesla played a video of the Cybertruck beating a 2023 Porsche 911 in a drag race.

The kicker: The Cybertruck won while towing another Porsche 911. Say what you will about Elon Musk’s showboatery, but that was a sight to behold.

Here’s the video, for those who missed it:

It wasn’t immediately clear which exact 911 model the Cybertruck trounced—some are quicker than others but none are slow—but regardless, the clip does a good job showcasing the Cybertruck’s monstrous capabilities.

Tesla claims the Cyberbeast version featured in the demonstration packs a whopping 845 horsepower and can hit 60 mph in 2.6 seconds. That top-of-the-line model will run you $99,990, according to pricing Tesla released on Thursday.