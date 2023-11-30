The Tesla Cybertuck can actually stop bullets and Tesla proved this by showing a video of it doing so. The truck is indeed bulletproof against some lower-power ammunition, including 9 mm rounds from a submachine gun.

Watch the brief video below to see how the Cybertruck stops dozens of rounds of bullets and then drives away as if nothing ever happened (aside from a massive amount of dents visible on the stainless steel exterior).

The rounds hitting the Cybertruck were fired by a .45 caliber Tommy Gun submachine gun, a 9mm Glock handgun, and a 9mm MP5-SD submachine gun. It's surprising to see the amount of flex in the stainless steel body panels as the bullets make impact. Perhaps even more shocking is that none of the rounds penetrated the exterior of the truck. Sure there are some sizeable dents left behind, but not one bullet penetrated the cabin of the vehicle.

It seems as though rounds more powerful than 9mm, especially those fired from rifles (which have higher velocities and a more pointed profile), can penetrate the Cybertruck's steel. We draw this conclusion based on videos that show higher-powered rifle rounds blast right through stainless steel of the same thickness as that found on the Cybertruck.

The electric truck’s exterior features “ultra hard 30x cold-rolled stainless steel.” As per the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), typical steel door panels are 0.7-1 millimeter thick, while the Cybertruck’s stainless steel is 3 mm thick. Stainless steel is also more resistant to tearing than typical steel doors, as witnessed in the video when the bullet stretches the steel inward rather than ripping or shredding it.

We're not so sure this bullet-resistant feature is very useful, but for some, it may provide some extra piece of mind.

