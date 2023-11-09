InsideEVs is proud to present episode 186 of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 1:00 PM EST.

Appearing on this episode is Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, Patrick George, Editor in Chief of InsideEVs and Alex Goy who is an all-around motoring person and a talented presenter. Additionally, this week's special guest is Doug DeMuro, a prominent YouTuber, automotive writer, and founder of Cars & Bids.

This week we will discuss the debut of the Ram 1500 Ramcharger, as well as some rather odd marketing tactics associated with it.

On the Tesla front, we will discuss the Cybertruck's poor fit and finish and some newly leaked specs for the truck. Then we'll discuss a Tesla Model 3 battery that died an early death.

