The Tesla Cybertruck is due to be released into the wild at a Nov. 30 delivery event, but even though that's just three weeks away, we know very little about the vehicle's actual specs. But is the cat out of the bag now? Maybe. A self-described "insider" sent some alleged Cybertruck specs to the folks at The Fast Lane EV, including dimensions, towing capacity, and weight. Let's see let’s see how one of the most anticipated vehicles in modern history (allegedly) stacks up to its competitors.

Right off the bat, I have to be very clear that we have no way of confirming if these details are accurate; we don’t know who the insider is and we don’t know how he or she got his hands on the data. And of course, Tesla's PR department in North America has been reduced to whatever CEO Elon Musk wants to put out on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter. So take all of this with a grain of salt. We should know more about the Cybertruck’s capabilities once it gets into the hands of reservation holders, but until that happens, this is all we have.

First up, it appears that Tesla’s truck has a set of power outlets on the left side of the bed, with two 120-volt connectors and a single 240-volt power supply. This likely means the EV can export power from its high-voltage battery for things like tools and appliances, just like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, and Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tesla Cybertruck bed power outlets (Source: TFLEV / YouTube)

However, as the alleged leak mentions, these are all the outlets available on the Cybertruck – no power exporting capabilities in the front trunk. By comparison, most of its aforementioned rivals offer more outlets, including at least one in the frunk (except the Rivian): the Silverado EV has seven in total, the F-150 Lightning comes as standard with eight outlets, and the R1T has three (but all of them are rated at 120V).

Size-wise, the Cybertruck is 223.2 inches long, 79.9 in wide (excluding the side mirrors), and has an overall height of 70.5 inches when the air suspension is set to the medium level, while the wheelbase is 143 inches, according to the leaked info published by TFLEV.

An interesting note made by the two presenters in the video embedded above is that vehicles over 80 inches wide have to be fitted with amber positioning lights, like big rigs. And it looks like the Cybertruck is just a smidge under the required width, making it look more like a car and less like a heavy-duty truck.

Compared to the F-150 Lightning, Tesla’s pickup is 9.5 inches shorter, 0.1 inch slimmer, and 7.8 inches shorter, while the wheelbase is 2.5 inches shorter. It’s a similar story to the Chevy Silverado EV; that truck is 9.9 inches longer, at least 1.7 inches wider, and at least 7.5 inches taller than the Cybertruck. (The Silverado EV has different trim levels with slightly different dimensions).

The Rivian R1T, however, is smaller than Tesla’s pickup, something we kind of knew already after seeing a side-by-side comparison between the two. However, now we have some hard numbers to compare.

The Cybertruck is 6.1 in longer and 0.9 in wider than the R1T, while the wheelbase is 7.2 in longer. When it comes to overall height, it’s hard to compare because Rivian states the maximum height of its truck, including the antenna, at 78.2 inches, while the leaked Cybertruck specs mention the height with the suspension in the medium setting. The R1T also has an air suspension setup, but we don’t know what the cab height is when set at the normal driving level.

As per the leaked specs, the Cybertruck can tow up to 11,000 lbs, has a maximum tongue weight rating of 1,110 lbs, the bed is 72.8 in long and 51 in wide, while the frunk has a volume of 7.1 cubic feet and can carry up to 420 lbs. By comparison, the Rivian R1T can tow 11,000 lbs, while the Lightning and Silverado EV have a 10,000-lbs rating.

The Dual-Motor version reportedly has a curb weight of 6,670 lbs, while the Tri-Motor variant is only slightly heavier at 6,890 lbs, hinting that both versions could be powered by the same type of battery. With this being said, the specs sheet doesn’t mention the battery capacity.

We also get a glimpse of what appears to be the rear dual-motor setup, which can allegedly be accessed from the bed after removing some panels. It all looks really neatly packaged, but this isn’t really a surprise, as Tesla is known for its advancements in drivetrain technology.

Tesla Cybertruck rear dual-motor setup (Source: TFLEV / YouTube)

Here’s the complete list of specs as seen in the TFLEV video:

Overall length: 18.6 feet (223.2 in)

Overall width: (no mirrors): 79.9 in

Overall height: (medium setting): 70.5 in

Wheelbase: 143 in

Dual-Motor weight: 6,670 Ibs

Tri-Motor weight: 6,890 lbs

Tow rating: 11,000lbs

Maximum tongue weight: 1,110 lbs

Bed length: 72.8 in

Bed width: 51 in

Frunk volume: 7.1 cubic feet

Weight capacity of frunk: 420 lbs

Headroom front: 41.6 in

Headroom rear: 39 in

Legroom front: 41 in

Legroom rear: 40.9 in

Shoulder room front: 63 in

Shoulder room rear: 62 in

Hip room front/rear: 57.2 in

Rear outlets: two 120V, one 240; no front outlets

Even if any of this is true – and it's awfully detailed, but still unconfirmed – the big questions remain about range and price. We'll update you as we learn more.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.