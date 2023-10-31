It's the most-hyped electric vehicle debut of this decade. It has as many as 1 million reservations, if not more. It's said to be a game-changer in the automotive world. And yet nobody who reserved a Tesla Cybertruck, and may own one in a month's time, knows anything what they're getting.

CEO Elon Musk said on Tesla's third-quarter earnings call earlier this month that the long-awaited Cybertruck delivery event would take place on Nov. 30 at Giga Texas, four years to the exact day that the original Cybertruck show car debuted in 2019. Seeing as how that's one month away, we were curious to learn if Cybertruck reservation holders had received any updates from Tesla regarding their estimated delivery dates.

After we put out an open call to our readers, we got scores of responses in different ways. The messages were uniform: nobody who reserved a Cybertruck has a clue about what they're supposedly taking delivery of soon. Not its price tag, its final specs, or even its electric range. A month out from when at least some of these trucks end up in customer hands, and they remain a total enigma.

In total, we received dozens of emails and dozens of comments on our website and our social media accounts. Here are some of them, with names redacted to protect privacy:

"I'm a massive Elon fan and believe in all the work he does but the lack of information and 'secrecy' on this truck has been a frustrating one to say the least." —M, reserved a Cybertruck one hour after Musk opened preorders in 2019

"I was one of the first to reserve the day of opening. I have no update from Tesla at all." —R

"I'm an early reservation holder for the CT but I haven't been given any information as of yet. My reservation was made minutes after Musk announced the site to order the truck." —J

"So far have not heard anything about orders." —J

"I put down the deposit a day after the debut in November 2019, but no updates as of yet." —E

"I am a Res Holder since 2 and half years now... And I know this isn't going to be a informational email, but I've not once ever received any official updates about the truck from Tesla." —Anonymous reader

"I have a day 1 reservation. I just checked and still no change on my manage order page. I'm not sure how many are in front of me but likely tens of thousands. The whole thing is crazy." —A

We could go on, but you already see a pattern here: no one has heard anything from Tesla about their reservation even though the start of deliveries is only a month away.

So far, the Cybertruck rumor mill has been strong, but that's all it's been – rumors. Here at InsideEVs, we've wanted to avoid sharing inaccurate information, such as alleged pricing for the electric truck shared in an anonymous post on a Cybertruck Facebook group that was making the rounds online. We chose not to cover that because it was extremely likely to be fake; it would have been extremely implausible for Tesla to communicate Cybertruck pricing to a single reservation holder out of a total of more than 1 million.

To be fair, the Nov. 30 event will likely see only a small number of vehicles being delivered. The same thing happened at Tesla's previous handover events for the Model Y in Berlin and Austin in 2022, when mostly Tesla insiders took delivery of their vehicles.

Still, that is not an excuse for Tesla to keep its reservation holders in the dark about a product they preordered as early as 2019 by paying a $100 fee – that's more than $100 million in interest-free money in Tesla's coffers if you count the 1 million-plus reservation holders.

We're curious to hear your thoughts about this. Do you think Tesla will finally release specifications, trims, and pricing in the month left before the start of initial deliveries? Assuming the event doesn't get postponed again, of course.

If you hear anything or know anything about the Cybetruck, find us at team@insideevs.com.