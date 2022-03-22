Elon Musk has stuck to the Tesla tradition of its CEO celebrating the opening of a new plant with a dance and has shown some of his dance floor moves to the audience at Giga Berlin that included Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Musk's enthusiasm is totally understandable after two long years of construction during which the Gigafactory Berlin project had to overcome several hurdles. Thankfully, that's history now, allowing Elon to enjoy the moment Tesla enthusiasts and shareholders have been waiting for a long time: the first customer deliveries of Tesla Model Y electric vehicles made in Germany.

Videos shot at the plant show Elon in a good mood dancing for a bit while handing over Model Ys to customers. A total of 30 vehicles were delivered by Musk himself and each one was signed by the eccentric CEO. The cars were delivered with custom plates ranging from "GIGA 001" to "GIGA 030."

You can hear the crowd cheer as Elon danced to the tune preselected by each Model Y owner as their car reached the delivery point.

Looking at the videos, we haven't been able to determine whether German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was still present to witness Musk's dance routines—that would have made a great photo op.

Giga Berlin was initially projected to have its grand opening eight months ago, but it was delayed by environmental issues, mostly related to the site's water supply, and regulatory approvals. Progress was slower than expected, but the tides shifted this year and now Tesla is finally able to serve European markets with German-made Tesla Model Ys and free up production capacity in China and the United States for other markets.

In a short speech held before the audience and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (see it in the Tesla Welt YouTube video below), Elon Musk thanked Germany and everyone involved for making Giga Berlin possible and promised that Tesla would make sure the new plant is a gemstone for the area, for Germany, Europe and the world. He also revealed that Giga Berlin would build Megapacks.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also acknowledged the importance of Tesla's investment in Germany.

"The opening of the Tesla factory with Elon Musk in Brandenburg is an important sign: Germany is a strong location for industrial investments. This is how we will succeed in becoming carbon neutral and leading the transformation. The future belongs to electromobility."

Check out other tweets and social media posts from Tesla's delivery day event at Giga Berlin.