Tesla revealed today that customer deliveries of the long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck pickup truck will start on November 30, 2023, which is just 6 weeks from now.

The company already began pilot production of the Cybertruck at the Gigafactory Texas, saying that it is on track for initial deliveries this year. The world "initial" suggests that we are talking about a rather small volume, but considering the hype around Tesla's electric pickup, it might be a monumental event for the market.

Tesla's financial report for the third quarter of 2023 includes a very interesting photo of a white Tesla Semi loaded with three Tesla Cybertrucks in front of a Tesla building. It will be interesting to see whether this is how the pickups will be delivered to customers - at least initially, which would be a cool marketing approach.

The combination of the Tesla Semi and Tesla Cybertrucks also reminds us of how highly vertically integrated the company is. Tesla produces the major components and can deliver its vehicles using its own semi-trucks. There were numerous occasions when Tesla used its Semis to deliver some cars, as well as Superchargers.

Over 125,000/Year

The Q3 financial report also brings us one more very important bit of information - the current installed annual vehicle capacity of the Tesla Cybertruck is estimated at more than 125,000 units. The model's status is currently "Pilot production" so we should expect high volume this year, but at some point in 2024, Tesla might be able to utilize a substantial portion of the installed plant capacity.

Time will tell whether this number will later be increased (like in the case of other models), but first, we would like to see the Tesla Cybertruck pricing and specs, which are not yet available.

The Tesla Cybertruck is expected to offer very good towing capabilities, exceeding 14,000 pounds. As we noted previously, that's more than in the case of the Ford F-150 Lightning (up to 10,000 pounds) and Rivian R1T (11,000 pounds).

Tesla Cybertruck concept image

In terms of payload capacity, it's up to 3,500 pounds. The company's website reiterates also the initial performance numbers, including up to 500 miles of range and 0-60 miles per hour acceleration in as little as 2.9 seconds. However, it's worth noting that the exact numbers depend on the particular version. The manufacturer just hints at the top numbers from each category.

By the way, Tesla has confirmed the Cybertruck will adopt an 800-volt powertrain/battery architecture. The model will also utilize the 4680-type cylindrical battery cells.

In the future, potentially there will also be a Performance version, which was already checked out by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.