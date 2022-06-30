Tesla has shared an interesting video with a Tesla Semi delivering pre-assembled Superchargers at the Laguna Seca race track in California.

As we can see, the electric semi was able to take two Supercharging modules, each with four individual stalls for a total of eight (most likely V3 with an output of up to 250 kW per stall).

The Tesla Semi is not yet in series production, so we assume that it's one of the test vehicles, which is being used to gain valuable data ahead of production, as well as to support Tesla's marketing.

Considering that Tesla is installing a few new stations per day (on average, globally), the use of a single Semi has no big impact on the overall progress.

The cool thing about the prefabricated Superchargers is that they can be produced at the plant with consistent quality and quickly transported for very fast installation, compared to the conventional way, when everything had to be installed and connected individually at the site.

Recently, a Tesla Semi was seen also together with a Tesla Cybertruck at the Michigan International Speedway, during an SAE International competitive event. Earlier this month, we saw also a video with a Tesla Semi on a highway in California.

It's not clear when and where the Tesla Semi will be produced, but most likely it will start in 2023 at the earliest (aside from some potential pilot deployments).

According to the previous reports, the test vehicles are produced at a facility near the Tesla Gigafactory 1 in Nevada. There is also the first Tesla Megacharging station with four stalls.

Tesla Semi initial specs (production version might differ):

Range – 300 or 500 miles (483 or 804 km)



Energy Consumption – Less than 2 kWh/mile

Less than 2 kWh/mile Acceleration 0-60 mph with 80,000 lbs load – 20 sec

Speed up a 5% Grade – 60 mph

Powertrain – 4 Independent Motors on Rear Axles

Fuel Savings – $200,000+

Expected Base Price (300 mile range) – $150,000

Expected Base Price (500 mile range) – $180,000

Base Reservation – $20,000

Expected Founders Series Price – $200,000

Founders Series Reservation – $200,000

* Prices displayed in USD. International pricing will vary.