Tesla has just shared a new photo of four white Tesla Semi Class 8 all-electric vehicles, parked side-by-side. One of the vehicles has a smaller day cab, while the other three are full-blown semis.

The location is obviously the world's first Megacharging station at the Tesla Gigafactory 1 in Nevada, which we can see in the latest drone flyover video. According to unofficial reports, the Semi should be able to charge at up to 1.5 MW at such a station.

The company reportedly produces the first Semis at a new facility, located a mile from the main Gigafactory 1. A few vehicles were seen driving around the facility.

The manufacturer remains silent about the Tesla Semi progress in its Q4 2021 financial report, although it's expected that a limited number of vehicles will be deployed later this year. The vehicle status is "in development" and the final production site has not been confirmed.

Earlier this month, we reported about the Frito-Lay’s facility in Modesto, California, which is getting a few Tesla Megachargers. PepsiCo expected to receive the first Tesla Semi by the end of 2021, but it didn't happen. The installation of Megachargers suggests that at least a pilot deployment is near.

Tesla Semi initial specs:

Range – 300 or 500 miles (483 or 804 km)



Energy Consumption – Less than 2 kWh/mile

Less than 2 kWh/mile Acceleration 0-60 mph with 80,000 lbs load – 20 sec

Speed up a 5% Grade – 60 mph

Powertrain – 4 Independent Motors on Rear Axles

Fuel Savings – $200,000+

Expected Base Price (300 mile range) – $150,000

Expected Base Price (500 mile range) – $180,000

Base Reservation – $20,000

Expected Founders Series Price – $200,000

Founders Series Reservation – $200,000

* Prices displayed in USD. International pricing will vary.