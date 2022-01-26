Today, we come across a new video about the Rivian EDV - actually, it's a pre-production prototype, spotted at a fast-charging station.

The video gives us a good look at the vehicle, although according to the description, the driver was not particularly happy with the recording of the van. The video description says that the "driver wanted to call cops on me."

Considering some of the details, it appears to be the same type as another early unit seen in December 2021 in Woodhaven (south of Detroit), Michigan.

A few white units were seen in November, as well as blue ones in California in September (the vans were actually seen testing in multiple other locations). On top of that are the EDVs seen in Amazon's fleet in New York City.

Amazon is the main force behind Rivian's commercial van product, due to an order for 100,000 units by the end of 2025, including 10,000 in 2022.

The all-electric Rivian EDV vans potentially already entered limited production (customer vehicles) and probably the first few production units were delivered to Amazon (at least, that was the target for 2021). Rivian reports only the total EV production (1,015) and deliveries (920) for the year and remains quite silent about the progress.

According to the previously released info, the EDV will be available in multiple versions, including three lengths. At some point, it should be offered to fleets other than Amazon.

Rivian EDV specs (from IPO filing):

  • EDV 500 (December 2021)
    up to 150 miles (241 km) of range
    500 cubic feet of storage
    length of 248 in.
    wheelbase of 157 in.
    GVWR of 9,350 lbs.
  • EDV 700 (early 2022)
    up to 150 miles (241 km) of range
    201 miles (323 km) according to Rivian's internal testing
    660 cubic feet of storage
    length of 277 in.
    wheelbase of 187 in.
    GVWR of 9,350 lbs.
  • EDV 900 (after EDV 500 and EDV 700)
    up to 120 miles (193 km) of range
    840 cubic feet of storage
    length of 321 in.
    wheelbase of 205 in.
    GVWR of 14,000 lbs.

