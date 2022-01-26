Today, we come across a new video about the Rivian EDV - actually, it's a pre-production prototype, spotted at a fast-charging station.

The video gives us a good look at the vehicle, although according to the description, the driver was not particularly happy with the recording of the van. The video description says that the "driver wanted to call cops on me."

Considering some of the details, it appears to be the same type as another early unit seen in December 2021 in Woodhaven (south of Detroit), Michigan.

A few white units were seen in November, as well as blue ones in California in September (the vans were actually seen testing in multiple other locations). On top of that are the EDVs seen in Amazon's fleet in New York City.

Amazon is the main force behind Rivian's commercial van product, due to an order for 100,000 units by the end of 2025, including 10,000 in 2022.

The all-electric Rivian EDV vans potentially already entered limited production (customer vehicles) and probably the first few production units were delivered to Amazon (at least, that was the target for 2021). Rivian reports only the total EV production (1,015) and deliveries (920) for the year and remains quite silent about the progress.

Gallery: Rivian-Amazon Delivery Van

29 Photos

According to the previously released info, the EDV will be available in multiple versions, including three lengths. At some point, it should be offered to fleets other than Amazon.

Rivian EDV specs (from IPO filing):