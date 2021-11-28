Two all-electric Rivian EDV vans were recently seen on a highway by Overland Travel Adventures, but without any further details in the description.
Because series production is scheduled to start in December and the volume will be symbolic (10 units), we assume that those are still just pre-production prototypes, built for test purposes. appearance.
We can see a similarl looking Rivian EDV van also in another recent video, shared by Electric Vehicles, from New York City Times Square:
Rivian is contracted to deliver some 100,000 EDVs for Amazon by the end of 2025, including the first 10,000 by the end of 2022.
There will be multiple versions of the vans in terms of length/capacity, as well as the range and drive units (single-motor front wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive).
Commercial delivery vans potentially will be one of the two main branches of Rivian's business, aside from the Rivian R1T pickup and Rivian R1S SUV.
In the future, the company would like to expand the lineup and launch more affordable models.
Gallery: Rivian-Amazon Delivery Van
Rivian EDV specs (from IPO filing):
- EDV 500 (December 2021)
up to 150 miles (241 km) of range
500 cubic feet of storage
length of 248 in.
wheelbase of 157 in.
GVWR of 9,350 lbs.
- EDV 700 (early 2022)
up to 150 miles (241 km) of range
201 miles (323 km) according to Rivian's internal testing
660 cubic feet of storage
length of 277 in.
wheelbase of 187 in.
GVWR of 9,350 lbs.
- EDV 900 (after EDV 500 and EDV 700)
up to 120 miles (193 km) of range
840 cubic feet of storage
length of 321 in.
wheelbase of 205 in.
GVWR of 14,000 lbs.
