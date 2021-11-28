Two all-electric Rivian EDV vans were recently seen on a highway by Overland Travel Adventures, but without any further details in the description.

Because series production is scheduled to start in December and the volume will be symbolic (10 units), we assume that those are still just pre-production prototypes, built for test purposes. They have also a special appearance.

We can see a similarl looking Rivian EDV van also in another recent video, shared by Electric Vehicles, from New York City Times Square:

Rivian is contracted to deliver some 100,000 EDVs for Amazon by the end of 2025, including the first 10,000 by the end of 2022.

There will be multiple versions of the vans in terms of length/capacity, as well as the range and drive units (single-motor front wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive).

Commercial delivery vans potentially will be one of the two main branches of Rivian's business, aside from the Rivian R1T pickup and Rivian R1S SUV.

In the future, the company would like to expand the lineup and launch more affordable models.

Gallery: Rivian-Amazon Delivery Van

29 Photos

Rivian EDV specs (from IPO filing):