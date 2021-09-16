One of Rivian's all-electric delivery van prototypes (at least eight were built) was recently spotted during real-world testing.

This purpose-built BEV (potentially called the RCV) soon will enter series production for Amazon's fleet, as the company invested some $700 million in Rivian in 2019 to accelerate the development. The first batch of 10,000 units will be on the road by the end of 2022, while by 2030 the fleet will expand to 100,000.

The video provided by KindelAuto gives us an interesting view of the van. It looks nice and first of all, you can immediately see that it's a purposely built delivery vehicle that will be very efficient and convenient to use.

The dimensions (especially the height), the doors, location of the charging port, partially hidden rear wheels, plastic bumpers basically around the entire vehicle, a high position of the rear lights, short overhangs, aerodynamic shape. Things like that will make the Rivian van a very competitive vehicle compared to EVs that are usually conversions of conventional vehicles.

The specs remain unknown, but we can assume that Rivian will share as much as possible from the Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S.

The battery pack will potentially be built using a similar design, consisting of cylindrical 2170 lithium-ion cells, and the electric motor might be similar (of course just one instead of four, like in the R1T/R1S duo). We can guess that the range will be tailored to typical routes covered by Amazon vehicles - maybe 100 miles (160 km) plus some additional versions with a higher range if needed.

Only time will tell how well they will stand up against the Ford E-Transit or GM's BrightDrop EV600 that also will be sold in thousands, and later joined by two more commercial vehicles.