Rivian announced its production and delivery numbers for the year 2021, which happen to be close to the target hinted at in November.

By the end of 2021, the company produced 1,015 vehicles and delivered 920 of them to customers (in the U.S.).

The press release does not break out production and sales between the models, which means that it's a combined result for Rivian R1T pickup, Rivian R1S SUV and Rivian EDV electric vans for Amazon (assuming that the first units of EDV entered production and deliveries stage).

Rivian results:

R1T, R1S, EDV production: 1,015

(including 12 R1T in Q3 and 1,003 total of all types in Q4)

(including 11 R1T in Q3 and 909 total of all types in Q4)

The first R1T was delivered on September 14, 2021

The first R1S was delivered in December, 2021

Let's recall that the target was over 1,200 vehicles produced (1,200 R1T, 25 R1S and 10 EDV), and over 1,000 vehicles delivered (1,000 R1T, 15 R1S and 10 EDV). That's basically a small miss, which was already announced in December.

Rivian is currently ramping up the production of three vehicles simultaneously. The number of pre-orders (in the U.S. and Canada) as of December 15, 2021 stand at about 71,000 (up from 48,390 on September 30).

In the next three years, the company intends to build a second manufacturing plant in the state of Georgia, which will start production in 2024. The target for this plant is up to 400,000 per year at some point in the future, compared to 200,000 in Normal, Illinois (after the upgrade of the site from 150,000/year currently).

Before the end of this decade, Rivian would like to produce and sell at least 1 million electric vehicles per year.