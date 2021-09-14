The wait for the first modern all-electric pickup to enter series production has ended as the Rivian R1T rolls off the production line.

***UPDATE: It's official. Here's the tweet from Rivian:

According to the latest report on RivianForums.com, Rivian's CEO RJ Scaringe drove off in the first-ever "sellable" Rivian R1T, surrounded by employees at the plant in Normal, Illinois.

The description says:

"Rivian's first sellable vehicle, the R1T. A lot of hard work and long days have gone into the programming to build this vehicle, it was sweet to see that hardwork drive by with RJ behind the wheel."

There are not many details and only several low-quality images attached to the post on the forum, but it appears that Rivian has finally reached the stage of having the first vehicles ready for customer deliveries.

Let's recall that the company has delayed the launch several times to September and this month the timing was reconfirmed a few weeks.

Hopefully, soon we will get some official info about this historic event and hear about the progress with customer deliveries.

Rivian's vehicles recently have received EPA range ratings of more than 300 miles on a single charge.

Rivian R1T specs:

Range:

EPA: 314 miles (505 km) (see details here)

400+ miles (644+ km) version (January 2022)

250+ mile (402+ km) affordable version to follow

400+ miles (644+ km) version (January 2022)

250+ mile (402+ km) affordable version to follow

2170-type cylindrical cells, supplied by Samsung SDI

quad motor, all-wheel drive

quad motor, all-wheel drive

on-board charger: 11.5 kW (AC Level 2); up to 25 miles of range per hour of charge

DC fast charging: up to 140 miles of range in 20 minutes

wading depth: 3+ ft (more than 0.91 m)

towing capacity: up to 11,000 lbs (4990 kg)

The specs for R1S (3-row, 7-seat SUV) basically mirror the R1T with some exceptions (like lower towing capacity of up to 7,700 lbs (3493 kg).