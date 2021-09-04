The long-awaited EPA range and efficiency ratings for the upcoming Rivian R1T all-electric pickup and Rivian R1S SUV are in.

In both cases, the EPA Combined range rating for the Launch Edition versions, with "Large Pack" and 21" wheels are about 5% better than the initial brief estimation of 300 miles (483 km).

The Rivian R1T will be able to go 314 miles (505 km), while the Rivian R1S goes 316 miles (508 km). Other versions might get different results (more on that below).

Let's recall that the company has not revealed the battery capacity, but we can assume that it's somewhere around 150 kWh.

2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition (21")

The Rivian R1T has an EPA Combined range of about 314 miles (505 km). The EPA Highway range is 7% lower at 292.9 miles (471.3 km), while the EPA City category is over 5% higher at 331.8 miles (533.9 km).

The combined energy consumption is around 481 Wh/mi (299 Wh/km), which is quite substantial, but that's a large, heavy, and certainly not the most aerodynamic vehicle.

2022 Rivian R1T (21") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 314 mi (505 km)

331.8 mi (533.9 km)

292.9 mi (471.3 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 70 MPGe: 481 Wh/mi (299 Wh/km)

74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi (283 Wh/km)

66 MPGe: 511 Wh/mi (317 Wh/km)

Rivian released info on how the wheel size will affect the range:

20" All-Terrain - 10-15% reduction so 267-283 miles (430-455 km)

21" Road - 314 miles (505 km)

22" Sport - 5-10% reduction so 283-298 miles (455-479 km)

"From the hottest places to the coldest — from 130ºF to -25ºF — our battery system was built to explore, delivering an EPA estimated 314 miles of range when paired with 21" wheels. For 20" wheels, our estimates show a range reduction of 10-15%, with a 5-10% reduction for 22" wheels. Estimates may vary depending on driving style and conditions."

In January 2022, the company intends to launch a 400+ mile (644+ km) range version, and at some point introduce also a 250+ mile (402+ km) range version.

Rivian R1S © 2019 Tony Harmer

2022 Rivian R1S Launch Edition (21")

In the case of Rivian R1S, the EPA Combined range is 316 miles (508 km). The EPA Highway range is over 6% lower at 296.4 miles (476.9 km), while EPA City is nearly 5% higher at 331.4 miles (533.2 km).

According to the EPA, the Combined energy consumption is 488 Wh/mi (304 Wh/km).

2022 Rivian R1S (21") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 316 mi (508 km)

331.4 mi (533.2 km)

296.4 mi (476.9 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 69 MPGe: 488 Wh/mi (304 Wh/km)

73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi (287 Wh/km)

65 MPGe: 518 Wh/mi (322 Wh/km)

Rivian released info on how the wheel size will affect the range:

20" All-Terrain - 10-15% reduction so 269-284 miles (433-457 km)

21" Road - 316 miles (508 km)

22" Sport - 5-10% reduction so 284-300 miles (457-483 km)

"From the hottest places to the coldest — from 130ºF to -25ºF — our battery system was built to explore, delivering an EPA estimated 316 miles of range when paired with 21" wheels. For 20" wheels, our estimates show a range reduction of 10-15%, with a 5-10% reduction for 22" wheels. Estimates may vary depending on driving style and conditions."

Rivian adds that after launch, there will be also a 250+ mile (402+ km) range version of the R1S. There is no word about the 400+ mile (644+ km) range version.

R1T vs R1S

When we compare the range and energy consumption numbers between the two models, it turns out that the R1T has less range than the R1S. That's not a surprise. However, how is it possible that at the same time, the R1T has lower energy consumption? Assuming the same battery and charging system, it might be a bug in the data.

Anyway, the energy consumption of Rivian EVs is higher than any other EV on the market.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Rivian R1T (21")

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2022 Rivian R1S (21")

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 150 kWh* 0% 150 kWh* EPA Range Combined 314 mi

(505 km) -0.6% 316 mi

(508 km) City 331.8 mi

(534 km) 0.1% 331.4 mi

(533 km) Highway 292.9 mi

(471 km) -1.2% 296.4 mi

(477 km) Specs 0-60 mph 3 s 0% 3 s Top speed Peak power EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 70 MPGe: 481 Wh/mi (299 Wh/km) 1.4% 69 MPGe: 488 Wh/mi (304 Wh/km) City 74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi (283 Wh/km) 1.4% 73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi (287 Wh/km) Highway 66 MPGe: 511 Wh/mi (317 Wh/km) 1.5% 65 MPGe: 518 Wh/mi (322 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $67,500* -3.6% $70,000* Dest. Charge Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $60,000 -4% $62,500

* estimated/unofficial values

Gallery: Rivian R1S