Rivian has released a little more details about the first two R1S that were delivered last week but remains mostly in a stealth mode.

As it turns out, the first two cars were handed over to the CEO (RJ Scaringe) and CFO (Claire McDonough) of the company.

"We made our first R1S deliveries last week from our factory in Normal, IL to RJ and our CFO Claire."

As we remember, also the first-ever R1T was delivered to RJ Scaringe and most of the initial R1Ts were delivered to Rivian's employees.

It's clear that Rivian continues its strategy of delivering the first vehicles to employees and, as the ramp-up progresses, will expand to customers.

Such an approach might be helpful to catch the last details that require refinement and improve quality before the world will take a look at the vehicle and provide independent reviews.

"We’re working towards ramping production over the next few months on our way to full volume production. Thanks to our team for all the hard work to make it happen!"

Rivian is an EV startup, which means that it's not easy for the company to launch its first products, especially since three products are launched simultaneously - the R1T, the R1S and EDV van.

According to the recent Q3 2021 report, the company has some 71,000 pre-orders for the R1T/R1S. As of December 15, 652 were produced and 386 were delivered (including two R1S).

Production and deliveries are expected to miss the target of about 1,200 R1T/R1S by the end of 2021, so we have to wait for 2022 for a higher volume of thousands of vehicles per month.

