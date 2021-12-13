New data about the Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S vehicles were found in the EPA's certification document, listed on the rivianforums.com forum.

We picked up some numbers from the public document that appear interesting.

Charging power

According to the paper, the vehicles are equipped with an 11.5 kW onboard charger, while the DC fast charging peaks at 210 kW, which is in line with the initial numbers from the manufacturer.

In March, the company said that the R1T and R1S will charge at over 200 kW and that the target for future models is more than 300 kW.

Both values are peak values, but despite not being the highest (especially considering the battery capacity of 135 kWh), a peak value does not allow us to draw far-reaching conclusions, as the average value still might be quite high.

Heat pump

There is no heat pump in the Rivian electric vehicles:

"08.06.01 Electric Heat Pump

N/A"

Weight

Interesting is some info about the weight. The R1T curb weight is 6,949 lbs (3,152 kg), while the R1S is at 6,916 lbs (3,137 kg).

Battery

The Rivian's battery is 135 kWh and consists of 9 modules with a total of 7,776 2170-type cylindrical cells. The nominal capacity is 360 Ah, while the voltage is between 216 V and 459 V.

The usable battery capacity might be 5-7.5% lower, as we saw some "discharge energy" numbers at about 125 kWh and 128 kWh, but it must be confirmed in a full range test.

The "Recharge Event Energy," on the other hand, indicates 146-153 kWh depending on the vehicle and specific test.

Rivian R1T specs:

Range:

EPA: 314 miles (505 km)

400+ miles (644+ km) version (January 2022)

250+ mile (402+ km) affordable version to follow

400+ miles (644+ km) version (January 2022) 250+ mile (402+ km) affordable version to follow battery capacity of about 135 kWh

9 modules, 2170-type cylindrical cells (7,776), supplied by Samsung SDI

voltage: 216-459 V; capacity: 360 Ah

9 modules, 2170-type cylindrical cells (7,776), supplied by Samsung SDI voltage: 216-459 V; capacity: 360 Ah 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.0 seconds

quad motor, all-wheel drive

on-board charger: 11.5 kW (AC Level 2); up to 25 miles of range per hour of charge

DC fast charging: up to 140 miles of range in 20 minutes (up to 210 kW)

wading depth: 3+ ft (more than 0.91 m)

curb weight: 6,949 lbs (3,152 kg)

towing capacity: up to 11,000 lbs (4,990 kg)

Rivian R1S specs: