MotorTrend calls the all-electric Rivian R1T "the most remarkable pickup truck" it has ever driven. It may come as no surprise to EV fans that the esteemed publication chose the R1T as the winner of its 2022 Truck of the Year award. However, to think that a midsized truck from a startup electric automaker outclasses every truck MotorTrend has ever driven is wildly fascinating, and a testament to the future of autos.

This announcement from MotorTrend is a perfect example of history in the making. The Rivian R1T is the first fully electric pickup truck to hit the US market, and it has arrived to a plethora of positive reviews. Popular YouTube car reviewer Doug DeMuro gave the R1T the highest "DougScore" he's ever given to a pickup truck. In addition, Rivian's electric truck is among the finalists for the 2022 North American Truck of the Year award.

MotorTrend writes that the Rivian R1T is so much more than just a "credible pickup truck." The R1T is an exceptional example of what a modern pickup truck should be in the rapidly changing automotive industry. In fact, MotorTrend says Rivian's electric pickup is "arguably the worthiest recipient of the 'Golden Calipers' in recent history." MotorTrend Group Head of Editorial Ed Loh writes:

“MotorTrend’s 2022 Truck of the Year announcement may be our most significant since 1949. The Rivian R1T is a monumental achievement and astonishes with a quality of design, engineering, materials, and technology unmatched in trucks today, while providing a driving experience like that of a high-performance luxury car. As the first all-electric pickup truck to market, the R1T manages to achieve all of this without offending historic truck-buyer sensibilities. For these reasons and more, MotorTrend is honored to name the Rivian R1T our 2022 Truck of the Year.”

Due to the sheer significance of this announcement, MotorTrend decided to team up with InsideEVs to get the information in front of a wide audience of EV aficionados. While we couldn't possibly be more thrilled about the R1T's epic win here, we're incredibly thankful to the folks at MotorTrend for allowing us to be the first to share it with you.

MotorTrend judges its Truck of the Year based on six important criteria: safety, efficiency, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence, and performance of intended function. The publication's results prove that the R1T not only meets or exceeds the "functional requirements" of a true pickup truck, but also balances it all with a modern and minimalist aesthetic that's teeming with high-quality materials.

The R1T features four motors (one for each wheel), better handling than any pickup truck on the market today, and driving dynamics that rival that of high-performance luxury cars. Moreover, MotorTrend goes so far as to say the Rivian electric pickup truck parallels the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon when it comes to off-road capability, though the R1T has "better ground clearance, breakover angle, and departure angle."

How does the Rivian R1T stack up to other pickup trucks?

When the R1T was first revealed, some skeptics were concerned about its smaller size, as well as the potential for it to underperform compared to full-size gas-powered pickups. However, its 1,764-pound payload capacity slots between the best midsize trucks and entry-level full-size rivals.

As far as towing is concerned, the R1T can pull up to 11,000 pounds, which puts it on par with current full-size pickups. However, MotorTrend says the R1T is truly unmatched when it comes to towing 9,000 pounds with exceptional stability, acceleration, and braking.

To top it off, the publication notes that the R1T's large 135-kWh battery pack provides an impressive electric range of 314 miles, which is necessary to back up its almost unbelievable capabilities.

The R1T electric pickup truck is a vehicle that's built to appeal to people who've never been interested in pickup trucks. It's just as much a luxurious family hauler as it is a capable and efficient workhorse. However, what's most important here is that the Rivian R1T is electric, and it will work to prove to the world that electric vehicles make no compromises. This IS the future!