Here is one of the longest and most comprehensive review sof the Rivian R1T all-electric pickup, which in small quantities is hitting the market.

Doug DeMuro says that he was a true skeptic about Rivian, but once he had an opportunity to see and test one, he is now amazed.

We will not highlight all the points, as the walkthrough is very detailed and basically covers all the elements of the vehicle.

What is important, is the test drive (38:40), which resulted in a quite positive opinion about the Rivian R1T. The vehicle is obviously quick and its ride quality is fine.

The Rivian R1T received an impressive overall Doug score of 73/100 points, which is the best pickup result ever. This is why the truck was called "the coolest pickup truck ever made" - about five points higher than the top conventional model (2021 Ram TRX - 68/100).

Rivian R1T score (source: Doug DeMuro)

Nonetheless, there are some areas for improvements as the comfort was evaluated at 6/10, same as the quality 6/10 due to finding some glitches after spending more time with the vehicle.

The other weaker points are lower resolution of the cameras and lack of some connectivity with phones (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto). Some might also not be happy with the bed length (although there is plenty of lockable storage, including the gear tunnel and frunk - front trunk).

We like that Rivian's navigation is intuitive and shows charging points on longer routes, including estimated charging time required to continue to another charging stops. The rear seats are spacious and passengers have a small touchscreen to set climate control.

Gallery: 2022 Rivian R1T: First Drive Review

52 Photos

Rivian R1T specs: