The Ford F-150 Lightning pickup - scheduled for market launch in Spring 2022 - is one of the most anticipated new electric vehicles in the U.S.

First of all, it's an all-electric version of the most popular vehicle, but not only that. The Lightning brings so many new features to the F-150 that it basically might be considered as the best version of the F-150 ever.

Let's take a look at the Ford F-150 Lightning with Doug DeMuro, who shared a very comprehensive, full tour of the truck. It's a must see for all interested in the electric pickup from Ford.

"The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is a fully electric pickup truck, and today I'm taking you on a thorough tour of the new F-150 Lightning. I'll show you all around the F-150 Lightning, and I'll give you the most comprehensive tour yet of the new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck."

Among the unique features of the Ford F-150 Lightning we can mention an exceptionally big front trunk (frunk), where conventional pickups must carry a big internal combustion engine. It's remotely opened and closed.

There are power outlets - inside the frunk, in the bed, and in the cabin (up to 11) for power export (including a vehicle-to-home option).

Ford has developed a special system to estimate how hauling or towing will affect the range. Speaking of which, there are two battery option: Standard and Extended, for respectively up to 230 miles (370 km) and up to 300 miles (483 km). See the preliminary specs here.

There are other smart features, like zone lights (around the vehicle), games in the SYNC 4A infotainment system with a 15.5" touchscreen and the BlueCruise driving assist.

The key feature is the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system - quiet, smooth, easy to operate, capable and with a very strong 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) acceleration in the "mid-4-second range" in the top version. Drivers will love electric drive and, as long as their application does not require bigger batteries for even longer range, the Ford F-150 Lightning might be the top choice.

The prices are expected to start at $39,974, while the top-of-the-line Platinum version will cost more than $90,000 (before federal tax credit).

