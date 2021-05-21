The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck was unveiled on May 19, 2021 (see the debut post and features here) and received 20,000 reservations within 12 hours.

There are two undisclosed battery versions: Standard-Range and Extended-Range that are expected to have a range of 230 miles (370 km) and 300 miles (483 km) respectively. We guess that the battery capacity stands at 115 kWh net/125 kWh total and 155 kWh net/170 kWh total, respectively.

The starting price (without incentives) is $39,974 MSRP for the entry-level version with Standard-Range Battery. The Extended-Range Battery will start at $52,974 MSRP, while the top of the line trim is up to over $90,000. The detailed pricing will be released in Fall 2021.

Market launch of the Ford F-150 Lightning is expected in Spring 2022. The truck to be produced at Ford’s Rouge complex (where the F-150 is produced) in the new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, in Dearborn just outside Detroit, Michigan. The second F-150 plant near Kansas City, Missouri, will continue to make only conventional versions.

The battery cells for the electric F-150 are supplied from SK Innovation's battery plants in Commerce, Georgia (Ford will additionally form a JV with SK Innovation in the future). According to SK Innovation, the cells are the world’s first high-density “Nickel 9” (battery that has 90% nickel content in the cathode). We assume that it's NCM 9½½ (nickel:cobalt:manganese at a ratio of 9:½:½).

One of the most interesting features is the power export options, including up to 11 outlets and backup power for the house.

Below we gathered specs and pricing info.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning specs (target):

Standard-Range Battery

EPA range of up to 230 miles (370 km)



Battery capacity: undisclosed (our guess: 115 kWh net/125 kWh total)

lithium-ion pouch with internal battery management, liquid cooled

chemistry: high-nickel “Nickel 9” NCM cells (NCM 9½½)

supplier: SK Innovation (battery plant in Commerce, Georgia)

top speed: undisclosed

dual motor all-wheel drive

Two inboard three-phase fixed magnet AC motors with internal PMAC controller and transaxles

AC charging (on-board charger):

Standard-Range Battery (input/output): 11.3 kW/10.5 kW (92.9% efficient)

15-100% SOC at 19.2 kW, 80A Ford Charge Station Pro: 10 hours; 1 hour to add 19 miles

15-100% SOC at 11.5 kW, 48A Connected Charge Station: 10 hours; 1 hour to add 19 miles

15-100% SOC at 7.7 kW, 32A Mobile Charger: 14 hours; 1 hour to add 14 miles

15-80% SOC at 150 kW charger: 44 minutes; 10 minutes to ad 41 miles

15-80% SOC at 50 kW charger: 91 minutes

Cargo box volume 52.8 cubic feet

Front trunk volume: 14.1 cubic feet (400 liters) and 400 pounds (181 kg) of payload

Pro Power Onboard (standard): 2.4 kW power export with eight 120V outlets

(Two in the cab, two in the bed and four in the trunk)

Pro Power Onboard (option): 9.6 kW power export with ten 120V outlets plus one 240V outlet

(Two in the cab, four in the bed and four in the front trunk, plus a 240V outlet in the bed)

Intelligent Backup Power capability (option): 9.6 kW

battery: retaining a minimum of 70% of its original capacity over that period

Extended-Range Battery

EPA range of up to 300 miles (483 km)



Battery capacity: undisclosed (our guess: 155 kWh net/170 kWh total)

lithium-ion pouch with internal battery management, liquid cooled

chemistry: high-nickel “Nickel 9” NCM cells (NCM 9½½)

supplier: SK Innovation (battery plant in Commerce, Georgia)

top speed: undisclosed

dual motor all-wheel drive

Two inboard three-phase fixed magnet AC motors with internal PMAC controller and transaxles

AC charging (on-board charger):

Standard-Range Battery (input/output): 19.2kW/17.6 kW (91.7% efficient)

15-100% SOC at 19.2 kW, 80A Ford Charge Station Pro: 8 hours; 1 hour to add 30 miles

15-100% SOC at 11.5 kW, 48A Connected Charge Station: 13 hours; 1 hour to add 20 miles

15-100% SOC at 7.7 kW, 32A Mobile Charger: 19 hours; 1 hour to add 13 miles

15-80% SOC at 150 kW charger: 41 minutes; 10 minutes to ad 54 miles

15-80% SOC at 50 kW charger: 122 minutes

Cargo box volume 52.8 cubic feet

Front trunk volume: 14.1 cubic feet (400 liters) and 400 pounds (181 kg) of payload

Pro Power Onboard (standard): 2.4 kW power export with eight 120V outlets

(Two in the cab, two in the bed and four in the trunk)

Pro Power Onboard (option): 9.6 kW power export with ten 120V outlets plus one 240V outlet

(Two in the cab, four in the bed and four in the front trunk, plus a 240V outlet in the bed)

Intelligent Backup Power capability (standard): 9.6 kW

battery: retaining a minimum of 70% of its original capacity over that period

Prices

The MSRP price starts at $39,974, but can go up to around $90,474 in the top-of-the-line Platinum version. Details on the pricing will be released in Fall 2021.

All the prices are without including a $7,500 potential federal tax credit:

commercial-oriented entry model (Standard-Range Battery) starts at $39,974 MSRP

mid-series XLT model (Extended-Range Battery) starts at $52,974 MSRP

Reservations require a $100 deposit. Orders will be accepted from Fall 2021.

