After delivering the first Rivian R1T in September, the company has confirmed that customer deliveries of the Rivian R1S all-electric, three-row SUV have started in December.

Earlier this week, the company delivered two R1S, but it did not specify whether those were customers-employees, or customers not related to the company.

Anyway, let's not expect high volume, as the projection for 2021 from early November has been 25 produced and 15 delivered.

Meanwhile, the Rivian R1T production and sales are in the low hundreds total (more on that in a separate report), while the all-electric Rivian EDV van soon will be ready for first deliveries (the target was 10 units this month).

Rivian underlines that for 2021, the major goal was not the volume but certification of all three electric vehicles and the start of sales.

"Our major goal for 2021 is certifying the R1T, R1S, and EDV 700 for sale and starting deliveries through our direct-to-customer operations." "The fall of 2021 has been filled with important milestones. We delivered our first consumer vehicles, the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle (“SUV”), in September and December, respectively, and completed the certification process for the sale of our Electric Delivery Van (“EDV”)."

