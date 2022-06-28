On June 27, 2022, Rivian opened its first Rivian Adventure Network (RAN) DC fast charging station, located in Salida, Colorado. The company noted: "Thanks to its natural beauty and abundant nearby recreational opportunities, Salida is an ideal location for Rivian’s first fast charging site."

Two more stations will be opened today (June 28) in (Inyokern and Bishop, California, as Rivian explains: "These California sites support frequently visited areas like Yosemite National Park, Sequoia National Forest, Mammoth Lakes, and Death Valley National Park."

The station in Salida is equipped with two 300 kW cabinets (power electronics), about which we heard in February 2021, and four DC dispensers (individual stalls) - two per cabinet, described as 1A/1B and 2A/2B (similar to some Tesla Superchargers).

The stalls are sharing power from the cabinets (up to over 200 kW), which helps to minimize the infrastructure costs. The range replenishing rate is, according to Rivian, about 140 miles (225 km) in 20 minutes.

An important thing is that one of four stalls is a pull-through type, envisioned for vehicles towing trailers. The site hosts also four AC Level 2 Rivian Waypoints charging points (11.5 kW). All of the charging points are powered by 100% renewable energy (contracted).

The Rivian Adventure Network DC fast-charging stations are currently exclusive and free for Rivian drivers - charging starts automatically after plugging in. The AC charging points are available for use by any EV – not just Rivian vehicles – through the Rivian smartphone app.

Rivian has set an initial goal of 3,500 fast chargers at 600 sites across North America. However, in the most recent press release, there is no info about the deadline "by the end of 2023", which we saw in early 2021.

Below we attached interesting videos from the launch event in Salida:

Trent Warnke, Rivian’s Senior Director of Energy and Charging Solutions said: