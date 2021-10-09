The upcoming Rivian Adventure Network (RAN) of DC fast chargers is promised to quickly expand to about 600 sites in the U.S. and Canada with a total of more than 3,500 DC fast chargers by the end of 2023 (see details here).

According to Rivian, chargers will be exclusively available to R1T and R1S drivers, but only "initially."" At a later point, the network will be opened to other EVs, which is a positive sign and good news for those who were afraid that Rivian's chargers will not be available to the public.

However, there is a catch. The prices might not be the same for all users and Rivian's drivers are expected to be "receiving special rates."

"RAN sites will be exclusive for Rivian owners initially, with Rivian members receiving special rates."

The fast chargers were engineered by Rivian and will offer over 200 kW power output for the R1T and R1S (up to 140 miles of range in 20 minutes). Further models are expected to charge at over 300 kW.

Rivian Adventure Network DC charging network in brief:

about 600 sites in the U.S. and Canada by the end of 2023

Locations: on popular thoroughfares and major highways intended for quick, convenient recharges

more than 3,500 individual chargers (Rivian-engineered)

almost 6 per station on average

exclusive for Rivian owners initially, with Rivian members receiving special rates (later)

charging power: over 200 kW (R1T and R1S) and over 300 kW (future vehicles)

automatic charging, just pull up and plug in

in-vehicle nav automatically plans charging

Besides Rivian Adventure Network, the company will deploy also about 10,000 Rivian Waypoints charging points by 2023. Those are 11.5 kW AC charging points, envisioned for destination locations or places where drivers spend more time - shops, restaurants, hotels and parks. Those points will be available for all EV drivers.

The third charging branch for Rivian is the fleet charging solutions.