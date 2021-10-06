IONITY, one of tEe uropean fast charging networks, recently listed on its website a new tariff - Ionity Passport, which will join the previous one-off payment - Ionity Direct tariff.

The main point of the Ionity Passport is to offer a less expensive option for those who don't have any subscription provided by other Mobility Service Providers (MSP).

Ionity Direct - €0.79/kWh (customers without any contracts)

Ionity Passport - €17.99 per month plus €0.35/kWh

incl. VAT; equivalent in other currencies (see details for you country here)

As we can see, the new rate per kWh is more than two times lower, but at €17.99 per month it requires to charge at least about 41 kWh per month or over 490 kWh per year to be on par. That's probably more than 10 solid, fast-charging sessions.

"Passports are for traveling – and so is the IONITY PASSPORT. IONITY PASSPORT is the ideal tariff for all those who frequently travel long distances, whether at home or abroad. With IONITY PASSPORT, you have full access to all charging stations in the European IONITY network for 12 months."

If you don't expect to use more than 490 kWh specifically at IONITY stations, it will not be a good option for you compared to the Ionity Direct.

Before signing in, it's worth checking the offer of Mobility Service Providers (MSP). Currently the MSP list includes Audi, BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Porsche, Skoda and Volkswagen. They offer various rates and terms, and usually add some free starter pack when buying a new car.

IONITY fast charging network smartphone app

The IONITY fast charging network was expected to have 400 stations and 2,400 DC individual chargers by the end of 2020, but as of early October 2021 there is 370 and a further 42 under construction.

Beside the delay, the network was also criticized by Volkswagen Group boss Herbert Diess due to its insufficient charging experience (no toilet, no coffee, and insufficient reliability).

Info about the network:

370 stations installed (1,487 chargers according to Status Tracker for IONITY HPC)

42 stations under construction

400 stations (2,400 DC fast chargers, on average six per station) planned by the end of 2020

up to 350 kW at up to around 800 V

CCS Combo 2 connector only

Gallery: IONITY fast charging network