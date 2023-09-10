Tesla recently shared an interesting and beautiful photo entitled "Family trip" of all its currently offered or soon-to-be-produced electric vehicles.

There is a red Model S, white Model 3, blue Model Y and a Cybertruck pickup on the upper deck of the Tesla Semi's trailer, while on the bottom, we can see a white Model X, accompanied by some more Model 3s, we believe.

The photo was taken at Tesla's main factory in Fremont, California, which can be recognized by the test track.

We don't know what type of family trip it was. It was probably a marketing shot, rather than an actual trip, but who knows?

Anyway, two electric vehicles are missing in the photo - the original Tesla Roadster, which was discontinued a decade ago, and the new Tesla Roadster, which was unveiled in 2017 and postponed to focus on other areas of the business.

These several EVs represent about 20 years of the company's history (since 2003) and about 5 million units sold.

Tesla Roadster (original) - 2008

Tesla Model S - 2012

Tesla Model X - 2015

Tesla Model 3 - 2018

Tesla Model Y - 2020

Tesla Semi - 2022

Tesla Cybertruck - to be launched in late 2023

Originally, Tesla intended to name the Model 3 the Model E, to form a "S E X Y" lineup, but the Model E was Ford's trademark.

In the longer term, Tesla is expected to expand its lineup with two new EVs - an affordable model (potentially offered at $25,000 or so) and a Robotaxi, which both will be based on the next-generation platform.

At the same time, there is a potential that we will see some additional versions of the Tesla Semi and Tesla Cybertruck for the European market.

Even with the additional EVs, Tesla's lineup will remain relatively small as the company is clearly prioritizing volume, rather than several body types or even brands, as many other OEMs do.

The Model 3/Model Y duo reached over 3.9 million sales cumulatively as of the end of June 2023, and currently, it's well above 4 million. We guess that soon we will hear something about officially crossing the 5 million sales for all of its BEVs.