Tesla CEO Elon Musk was the guest of the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that went live today, and he finally revealed some interesting things about the still-mysterious Cybertruck that's due out in just a few weeks.

"Half-dressed as the wizard of Australia," by his own description, and donning a cigar in one hand and a glass of bourbon in the other, the billionaire entrepreneur talked about the Cybertruck for the first half hour of the show after host Joe Rogan mentioned that Musk drove one to the studio. As he did on Tesla's third-quarter earnings call, Musk began by noting how difficult it is to manufacture the Cybertruck and how challenging the project is for the company. He did note that Tesla is aiming to make about 200,000 Cybertrucks per year at volume production, maybe a little more.

That's at the low end of a previous estimate from Musk, who said in May that Tesla could sell 250,000 to 500,000 Cybertrucks per year once production is fully ramped. Musk said on previous occasions that volume production would start sometime in 2024.

Tesla's head honcho then got on to more exciting stuff after Joe Rogan asked how much the Cybertruck weighs.

"It depends on configuration but it's about, I don't know, 7,000 pounds. There are several versions, but 6,000-7,000 pounds. It's a heavy truck," Musk said. That's about the same weight as a Ford F-250 heavy-duty truck, and it appears to confirm some information from the NHTSA's 2024 Model Year VIN Decoder.

Despite that massive weight, the Cybertruck will be a very quick pickup. When Rogan said the 0-60 time is pretty bizarre for such a vehicle at about 3.5 seconds, Musk corrected him.

"We're aiming to get the 0 to 60 below 3 seconds. For the Beast Mode version. So we've got a Beast Mode version," he said without elaborating. Musk noted that he will give more information during the Nov. 30 launch event.

The sub-3 second 0-60 time is probably for the performance variant of the Cybertruck, which likely features a tri-motor powertrain. Musk said in September that the performance Cybertruck "kicks ass next-level."

We're curious to learn your opinion about the Tesla Cybertruck's weight and acceleration. Are they what you expected?