Appearing on this episode is Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, Hazel Southwell who has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica, Patrick George, Editor in Chief of InsideEVs and Alex Goy who is an all-around motoring person and a talented presenter.

This week we will discuss Chevy Equinox pricing, followed by a lot of news regarding EV setback for Ford, GM, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

On the Tesla front, we will discuss how the Cybertruck fared against an arrow and some new details that emerged regarding Teslas truck.

Finally, we'll talk about some vehicles we've driven, including a manual transmission electric Toyota.

