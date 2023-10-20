InsideEVs is proud to present episode 182 of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.

Appearing on this episode is Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, Hazel Southwell who has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica, Patrick George, Editor in Chief of InsideEVs.com and Alex Goy who is an all-around motoring person and a talented presenter.

This week we will discuss how to preserve your vehicle's battery. We will also talk about GM delaying some of its electric trucks. There's some Chargepoint news we will cover too.

On the Tesla front, we will discuss Cybertruck production hell and the trucks official delivery date. Moving on to the Model Y, we'll touch on some fantastic incentives available and then we'll discuss Tesla's next-gen EV.

Subscribe to the InsideEVs YouTube channel and tap the bell icon to stay up to date with our new videos and podcasts.